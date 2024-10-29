Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has been recognized as an Approved Employer by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). This recognition comes after an extensive five-month assessment and audit from the ACCA global team on stc Bahrain's learning and development policies, practices, and methodologies.

The ACCA Approved Employer status highlights stc Bahrain's commitment to professional development. It also reinforces the long-standing partnership between stc Bahrain and ACCA, further strengthening their collaborative efforts in promoting excellence in workforce development.

As the only telecom provider in the Kingdom to achieve this accreditation consecutively, stc Bahrain continues to lead in the industry. This accomplishment aligns with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, emphasizing the importance of developing a highly skilled national workforce.

stc Bahrain Chief Human Resources Officer, Eng. Fahad Alowaini commented "Receiving the ACCA Approved Employer status is a significant milestone for us. It validates our dedication to continuous learning and growth within our team. We are setting industry standards and supporting our staff's ongoing development."

Gaining the ACCA Approved Employer status sends a powerful message about the superior professional, technical, and ethical skills that stc Bahrain's team brings to add value and drive their business forward. It also signals a commitment to current and future staff that stc Bahrain supports their ongoing training and development.

stc Bahrain's investment in multiple areas, primarily focusing on workforce development, has been instrumental in achieving this recognition. The company remains committed to implementing initiatives that drive efficiency, deliver better results, and contribute to its status as an employer of choice.

