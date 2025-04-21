Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – announced the renewal of its partnership with Loyac, a non-profit organization that aims to empower youth to become impactful leaders in society, for the third consecutive year. The partnership allows KIPCO to continue to sponsor the ‘7 Habits for Highly Effective Teens’ program sessions offered to young people between the ages of 12 and 18.

The ‘7 Habits’ is a Franklin Covey Education program. The goals of this life empowerment program include increasing self confidence and self-esteem, being responsible, defining one’s values, recognizing and prioritizing goals and resisting peer pressure.

As part of the partnership, KIPCO will also sponsor a ‘Leadership Retreat’ for teenagers to the UK at the end of the year. The retreat will incorporate the ‘7 Habits’ workshop, together with activities that reinforce teamwork and leadership, fostering personal independence and building connections with peers.

Ms Eman Al Awadhi, KIPCO’s Group Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, said:

“Our ongoing collaboration with Loyac has continued to yield impactful results for youth leadership development. Over the past year, we have collectively inspired and equipped close to 150 young individuals to realize their potential. We are excited to extend our partnership for yet another year, with a renewed commitment to not only developing future leaders but also placing an increased emphasis on empowering young girls and fostering inclusive opportunities. Together, we aim to create a brighter future where every young person can thrive.”

On her part, Ms Abeer Al Essa, Loyac’s Executive Board Member and the Finance & Admin Manager, said:

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with KIPCO for another year, as we continue our shared mission of empowering young people and cultivating the leaders of tomorrow. Building on the successes of our previous initiatives, we remain dedicated to the principles of the ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective People’, which guide our training and development efforts. Together with KIPCO, we look forward to making a lasting impact on the lives of young leaders in our community.”

During 2024, close to 150 teens, college students and community workers who support young people have had the opportunity to participate in the ‘7 Habits’ program.

The ‘7 Habits’ workshops focus on habits of effectiveness in young people, with the objective of improving student performance, reducing conflicts, enhancing cooperation and teamwork. It also helps the participants develop new skills through tools that help each individual excel.