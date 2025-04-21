Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, announced the inauguration of a new facility at the Logistics District in Dubai South for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE: EXPD), a Fortune 500 global logistics company.

The official opening ceremony was attended by senior leadership from both organizations, including Mohsen Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of the Logistics District, Dubai South; and from Expeditors, Wael Hanna, District Manager, Dubai, K Murali, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Africa & Indian Subcontinent; and Mathew Joseph, Regional Vice President, Middle East and North Africa.

Spanning approximately 23,200 square meters, the facility is designed to provide comprehensive warehousing and fulfilment services, including container freight station operations. Additional offerings include inventory management, kitting, labelling, order management, compliance inspections, return programs, transportation management, pick-and-pack services, and quality control inspections.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad said: “We are delighted to inaugurate Expeditors’ new facility, which will deliver innovative logistics solutions to meet the region’s growing demand for advanced supply chain services. At Dubai South, our mandate is to support the government’s vision of positioning Dubai as one of the world’s leading logistics hubs.”

Wael Hanna said: “We first opened in Dubai more than 25 years ago. Today, we are excited to open this new state-of-the-art facility which is emblematic of our unwavering commitment to meeting the growing demands of our customers while enhancing operational efficiency.”

Expeditors, a global logistics company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Its services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution, and customized logistics solutions.

Representing the pinnacle of logistical innovation encapsulated within a premier infrastructure network, Dubai South’s Logistics District offers premier services and operations as well as uninterrupted access to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor. The district comprises multiple zones, which have direct access to the cargo terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport; EZDubai, a fully dedicated e-commerce free zone; and a Contract Logistics Zone.