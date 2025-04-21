AI-guided automation processes boost Al Gharbia’s production and quality control capabilities.

Abu Dhabi – Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC), an Abu Dhabi-based producer of longitudinally submerged arc welded (LSAW) steel pipes, has achieved a major production milestone of 500,000 tons from its factory in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD).

This achievement highlights AGPC's utilisation of advanced technologies such as AI and reflects its commitment to significantly contribute towards the manufacturing sector. This achievement also aligns with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) Operation 300bn strategy, which focuses on advanced technologies, production localisation and cross-country partnerships.

After commercial production and sales commenced in 2019, AGPC continually ramped up its production capacity by acquiring state-of-the-art equipment. Its smart manufacturing system executes, monitors, tracks and reports operations on the plant floor in real-time, enabling total quality control and traceability through every step of the manufacturing process. This automated process ensures every pipe meets the highest quality standards and allows AGPC to meet the demands of Industry 4.0.

“The UAE has indeed made great strides in pushing forward the diversification of its economy by developing sectors such as manufacturing,” says Noritsugu Mifune, Acting CEO of Al Gharbia Pipe Company. “We also take inspiration from the UAE’s focus on the use of advanced technologies in almost every sector of its economy.

“As such, we are extremely proud to have successfully achieved our 500,000-ton production output through our continued investment in the latest technology as well as through the hard work and dedication of our people,” Mifune adds. “Such an achievement reaffirms our commitment to the core values that drive us – safety, quality, innovation and sustainability, and reinforces our commitment to advance the development of the UAE’s manufacturing sector.”

As AGPC steadily grows its technological and production capabilities, it expects to quickly reach further milestones in the coming months and drive its mission to strengthen the UAE's industrialisation efforts as the leading and most technologically advanced LSAW pipe manufacturer in the Middle East.