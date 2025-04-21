Resulting scalable programmes are designed to meet the needs of GCC countries and respond to public health challenges

UAE, Abu Dhabi – Aspen Medical, a global leader in healthcare solutions, has agreed with Leader Healthcare, a major provider of healthcare logistics and distribution services in the Middle East, to collaborate on various healthcare delivery and training initiatives across the Middle East and Africa, especially in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The parties signed a memorandum of understanding on 16 April 2025, outlining several key areas of collaboration, including the creation of turnkey healthcare delivery solutions in complex and underserved environments. They will co-develop advanced medical training programmes tailored to the needs of GCC countries and scalable healthcare interventions that can capably respond to global public health challenges. Furthermore, Aspen Medical and Leader Healthcare will explore and innovate various mobile, modular, and rapid-deployment healthcare solutions.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership that has brought together two powerhouses in the field of healthcare,” says Aspen Medical Group CEO Craig Fitzgerald. “We benefit from our complementary strengths – Aspen Medical’s global clinical and operational expertise across the healthcare sphere and Leader Healthcare’s regional reach and logistics in the Middle East. This will help our programmes become more aligned with national and international health transformation agendas and various public-private partnerships.”

“We are proud to partner with Aspen Medical in advancing critical healthcare and tactical training initiatives across the region,” said Sukhdeep Sachdev, The Global CEO of Leader Healthcare Group. “At Leader Healthcare, we have always been driven by a mission to bring cutting-edge healthcare innovations and training solutions to the forefront. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to strengthening regional capabilities, whether through immersive military training environments or scalable clinical education programs. By combining Aspen’s global expertise with our deep regional knowledge and infrastructure, we aim to empower institutions, ministries, and defence sectors with the tools they need to enhance operational readiness and deliver meaningful health outcomes.”

This agreement is the latest among Aspen Medical's numerous international partnerships across various sectors, such as education, technology, defence and humanitarian and disaster response. These alliances maximise the positive impact that Aspen Medical and its partners bring to people and communities.

About Aspen Medical

Aspen Medical is a global provider of healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in government, non-government organisations (NGOs), global agencies and the private sector. The company is a world leader in the delivery of healthcare solutions in any setting, particularly those that are remote, challenging or under resourced. Services include managing and building health infrastructure, air ambulance and retrieval services, occupational and workforce health, health technology, humanitarian and disaster response, medical supplies, training, and advisory services. In 2012, Aspen Medical partnered with the Abu Dhabi Police to launch National Ambulance. In 2014, the UAE Government extended the service to the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. It was the first partnership of its kind with an Australian company helping to pioneer new models of healthcare service development and delivery within the UAE and the wider Gulf region. Aspen Medical is the only commercial organisation in the world certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an Emergency Medical Team for infectious disease outbreaks and trauma surgical operations. As a certified B Corp, Aspen Medical believes passionately in using business as a force for good in everything it does, and wherever it operates.

For more information visit www.aspenmedical.com or www.aspenmedical.ae.

About Leader Healthcare

Established in 2009, Leader Healthcare has a robust presence across the World's Healthcare Ecosystem. The company headquarters is in one of the world's most prosperous and fast-growing cities, Dubai, enabling their pervasive commitment to provide a comprehensive product range and service solutions.

From Dermatology & Aesthetics, Medical Simulation & Education, Critical Care & Resuscitation, Home Healthcare Solutions, Life Sciences and Biopharma, Leader Healthcare has touched millions of lives in the MENA, APAC and North America regions. In addition, the company specialties include Ophthalmology, Spa & Wellness, Neurology, General Medicine & Hospital Furniture, Pulmonology, ENT, General Surgery, Project & Services, Operating Room Solutions, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation, Radiology, Obstetrics, and Gynaecology and Respiratory & Home Healthcare. With a decade of excellence in the field of routine wellness & preventive health care, innovative life-saving treatments and diagnostic services offering the best life-quality transforming solutions, Leader Healthcare continuously strives to leverage the brightest minds into the most healing hands.

With the subsidiaries Leader Life Sciences, Leader Edutech and Leader Biotech Pharma Leader Healthcare Group aims to support global health, education, and research excellence.

