Dubai – Innovation met empowerment this past weekend as Expo City Dubai’s Women’s Pavilion, in partnership with PeriCare and NextGen of Immunology Consultancy, became the epicentre of technological disruption and female-led creativity. The venue hosted the first-ever FemTech Hackathon in the region, launched earlier this year as part of the Women's Pavilions International Day of Women and Girls in Science program – a groundbreaking event that spotlighted the power of young women in technology and their potential to reshape the future of healthcare and wellness.

Bringing together developers, entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals and students, the hackathon focused on creating and developing tech-driven solutions that address challenges unique to women’s health and wellbeing. From fertility and reproductive care to mental health and menopause, the event encouraged participants to rethink how technology can better serve women throughout every stage of life.

More than 100 applicants submitted initial proposals, from which 40 students from 23 different UAE schools aged 16 to 18 attended the 48-hour, high-intensity event. The Women’s Pavilion buzzed with energy as students brainstormed, built prototypes and refined their pitches. Mentored by a diverse group of industry experts and evaluated by a panel of judges, the teams delivered creative and thoughtful solutions that reflected both medical understanding and cultural sensitivity.

Maha Gorton, Head of Women’s Pavilion, Expo City Dubai, said: “The FemTech Hackathon demonstrated the remarkable potential of young talent when equipped with the right guidance and opportunity. Over just one weekend, these students addressed complex challenges in women’s health with innovation, empathy and determination. Their work marks a promising step forward in shaping a more inclusive and forward-thinking future for healthcare.”

Perihan Abouzeid, Founder, PeriCare “The FemTech Hackathon was born from our belief that the future of women’s health is a conversation we must have now it’s now or never. We saw Gen Z as the bold, purpose-driven leaders best equipped to lead it, and we couldn’t have found a better partner than the Women’s Pavilion to bring this vision to life.”

Winning ideas

At the close of the hackathon, three standout teams were recognised for their ingenuity and awarded the opportunity to take their projects to the next level; each team will also be invited to participate in up to four career immersion days hosted by top institutions including NYU Abu Dhabi.

MenoCare – 1st place

Driven by the underrepresentation of menopause in medical research and funding, MenoCare developed an adhesive biosensor patch that monitors estrogen levels through sweat. Paired with a user-friendly app, the device empowers women to track and understand hormonal changes during menopause – transforming knowledge into power and autonomy over their health.

Bump2Baby – 2nd place

Focused on maternal health in developing regions, Bump2Baby introduced a culturally sensitive wearable band with built-in AI that monitors foetal health and detects early signs of complications. The project also proposed a community engagement forum and tech-enabled pregnancy tracking platform, aimed at first-time mothers and high-risk cases.

Clove – 3rd place

Clove is a smart, AI-powered skincare assistant tailored to hormonal cycles. It predicts breakouts, scans skin and recommends safe products. With a chatbot, education hub and supportive community, Clove is designed to help girls and young women feel confident, informed and cared for – emotionally and physically.

A fourth project, Smart Compact Mirror for Women’s Safety, developed by Halima Sadiya Surti, received an honourable mention and has been selected to be further developed with the support of PeriCare. Over a three-month incubation, the organisation will help refine the design, strengthen her pitch, and shape a go-to-market strategy while ensuring she retains full ownership of her intellectual property.

Building a movement

More than an event, the FemTech Hackathon is the beginning of a movement that places young women at the centre of innovation. The initiative reflects Expo City Dubai’s broader mission to drive sustainability, inclusivity and human potential and aligns closely with the Women’s Pavilion’s vision to amplify women’s voices and champion gender equity across all sectors.

Following the success of this inaugural edition, organisers are planning future hackathons and expanded programming to foster a growing FemTech ecosystem in the region. With continued mentorship, post-event support and platforms for real-world impact, the region’s first FemTech Hackathon has laid the foundation for a future where women not only lead the conversation but shape the solutions.