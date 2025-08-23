Dubai, UAE: STARZPLAY, the region's leading streaming platform, today announced the renewal of exclusive broadcast rights for Serie A, Italy's top-tier football league, for the 2025-2026 season across the Middle East and North Africa.

Serie A matches will be available live and on-demand with dual-language commentary in Arabic and English, complemented by comprehensive match replays, highlight packages, and expert analysis. Subscribers will have unprecedented access to the drama and excitement of Italian football, from the heated Milan derbies to championship battles featuring clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma, and Napoli.

This strategic renewal represents a cornerstone of STARZPLAY's expanded sports programming initiative, which has successfully diversified the platform's offerings to include UFC, PFL, the AFC Asian Cup, professional golf, and additional premium sports content. The multi-faceted approach positions STARZPLAY as the definitive entertainment and sports streaming destination for MENA audiences.

As the new Serie A season begins on August 23, 2025, football fans across the region can anticipate another year of compelling storylines, tactical brilliance, and championship drama - all available exclusively through STARZPLAY.

About STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY (www.starzplay.com) is the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, delivering a premium mix of Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive original productions, Arabic series, popular Turkish dramas, live sports, and family-friendly programming.

With strategic partnerships including major global studios such as Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, AMC, BBC, Falcon Films, and Image Nation Studios—its primary production partner for STARZPLAY Originals—the platform offers an extensive library tailored specifically to regional tastes. STARZPLAY also provides top-tier Turkish content through collaborations with MADD TV, TRT, and ATV, and showcases elite live sports coverage including Italian Serie A, Dutch Eredivisie, UFC, cricket, rugby, boxing, golf, and basketball.

With over 2.3 million subscribers and more than 18 million app downloads, STARZPLAY is continually reshaping the digital entertainment landscape. The platform delivers high-quality streaming in HD and 4K on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and IPTV services, complemented by user-friendly iOS and Android apps supporting offline viewing. Leveraging advanced AI-driven recommendations and interactive offerings—including Fantasy Sports gaming, STARZ ON (ad-supported free streaming), and STARZPLAY Store (premium content rentals and purchases)—STARZPLAY ensures a personalized entertainment experience for every viewer.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with additional offices in the UAE and Pakistan, STARZPLAY is backed by renowned international and regional investors led by evision (part of e& Group), along with ADQ, Lionsgate, GE, and SEQ — further solidifying its market leadership across the MENA region and beyond.

