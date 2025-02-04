STARZPLAY will also utilise Seekr AI technology to enhance its own backend operations and the overall user experience.

STARZPLAY will directly provide Seekr’s AI-powered products to partners and external stakeholders, enabling business scaling with features like GenAI metadata extraction, enhanced chatbots, deep learning search, and anti-piracy tools.

Dubai, UAE: STARZPLAY, a leading subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in the MENA region, today announced a strategic partnership with Seekr as its exclusive software as a service (SaaS) partner in the GCC. With an MOU signed by both parties, this collaboration empowers STARZPLAY to incorporate Seekr in its technology stack to further enhance customer experience through personalization and sentiment-based search. Additionally, STARZPLAY will make it available to businesses, enabling them to leverage Seekr's features to drive growth, improve customer experiences, and transition seamlessly into AI-powered operational models.

Through this partnership, STARZPLAY will offer external stakeholders with a suite of cutting-edge GenAI tools, including intelligent chatbots for complex inquiries and personalized support, deep learning-powered sentiment-based search and discovery, robust AI-driven anti-piracy measures, seamless multilingual capabilities for expanded reach, and customisable app features for bespoke user experiences.

“Partnering with Seekr marks a significant milestone for both STARZPLAY and the streaming industry in the MENA region,” said CEO at STARZPLAY, Maaz Sheikh. “By leveraging Seekr's advanced AI tools, we're not only enhancing STARZPLAY user experience but also empowering businesses, including our existing clients, to achieve unprecedented scale. This innovative collaboration perfectly aligns with our 2025 growth strategy, enabling us to expand our offerings and solidify our position as a market leader."

Driving business growth through user-centric AI personalisation

Seekr's AI flows empower STARZPLAY to revolutionise user data analysis. By providing deeper insights into user behavior, preferences, and in-app interactions, while prioritising data governance, businesses gain unparalleled understanding of user sentiment and engagement patterns with agility and precision. These enhancements also translate to a curated user experience within STARZPLAY itself. Users will enjoy an experience tailored to individual preferences and personalised notifications for new releases and upcoming episodes.

Seekr President, Rob Clark said: “We are thrilled to partner with STARZPLAY, a leading force in the MENA streaming market, to bring our AI-driven service solutions to the GCC. This collaboration combines Seekr's cutting-edge SeekrFlow Enterprise AI platform and models with STARZPLAY's extensive reach, transforming audience engagement for businesses across the region. By leveraging our state-of-the-art GenAI models, STARZPLAY is set to enhance personalisation for its users and subscribers with deeper insights, as well as unlock new growth opportunities for businesses, reinforcing its leadership in the streaming industry.”

STARZPLAY's partnership with Seekr underscores its commitment to innovation and leadership within the GCC streaming market. By integrating Seekr's advanced models and accelerating its AI adoption process, the UAE-based brand aims to elevate user experiences, fuel business growth, and solidify its position as a technologically advanced entertainment platform. The strategic move allows it to cater to the evolving demands of various businesses and consumers, ranging from telecommunications companies to a broad spectrum of other sectors.

-Ends-

About STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY (www.starzplay.com) has ranked consistently among the region’s top three subscription video-on-demand services offering a premium entertainment and sporting experience that caters to the region’s diverse tastes. Homegrown in the UAE and expanding into one of the world’s fastest growing streaming services, STARZPLAY boasts an extensive content library spanning regional and global hits, including Hollywood movies, exclusive STARZPLAY Originals, Arabic shows, live sports, and kids’ entertainment and more – to 22 countries across MENA and Pakistan.

STARZPLAY has thousands of premium titles, including exclusive STARZPLAY Originals such as Million Dollar Listing UAE, Kaboos, Medinah, Baghdad Central, Unstoppable: The Italian Dream, Say Yes to the Dress Arabia, STARZ original content such as Power, Outlander, Spartacus and The White Queen as well as STARZPLAY Sports, the dedicated sports package covering football (Italian Serie A and Dutch Eredivisie), UFC, cricket, rugby, boxing, golf, basketball and more.

STARZPLAY has secured tie-ups with a host of leading, global studios including Lionsgate, MGM, SHOWTIME, Paramount+, Warner Bros, Universal, Discovery and Sony Studios along with regional producers such as UMS, Eagle Films and Falcon. Users can stream the discovery+ library or catch the latest Arabic series at no extra cost.

STARZPLAY has developed advanced technology and an exceptional user experience to provide premium viewing of content utilising one of the region’s first ever AI-driven curation personalization platforms that provides users with a highly customized and frictionless experience. The platform provides several interactive features, including STARZPLAY Fantasy Sports which engages fans with real-time predictions and rewards during live events. The platform also offers STARZ ON, which enables users access to thousands of hours of ad-supported movies and TV series without the need to register or subscribe. Users can also rent or buy new cinema releases with STARZPLAY Store and watch it on their own terms.

STARZPLAY has amassed over 3 million subscribers, and is installed on over 11 million devices providing streaming in HD and 4K across smart TVs, game consoles, and regional IPTV services. Its apps for iOS and Android also support offline downloads for on-the-go viewing. In 2022, E-Vision and ADQ acquired a 57% majority stake in STARZPLAY, further solidifying its position as a key player in the regional entertainment and sports landscape.

Social Platforms:

Instagram: @starzplayarabia

Facebook: @starzplay

X: @STARZPlayArabia

TikTok: @starzplaysports

For media enquiries:

Khloud Waleed / Memac Ogilvy: khloud.waleed@ogilvy.com

About Seekr

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that fuels innovation and unlocks productivity for businesses of all industries through responsible and explainable AI solutions. Seekr offers a complete, end-to-end AI and data platform with comprehensive content-scoring capabilities and a toolset to build principle-aligned large language models. Seekr models are optimized for various enterprise use cases and run on all leading cloud and hardware providers.