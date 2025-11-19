Manama, Bahrain – Standard Chartered Bahrain announced today the launch of its Signature Chief Investment Office (CIO) Islamic Funds, introducing a new range of Shariah-compliant investment solutions designed to meet rising demand from regional and global investors.



Available to the Bank’s Wealth and Retail Banking clients across 12 markets globally, the Signature CIO Funds are designed to provide investors access to the Bank’s CIO strategies through a range of globally diversified multi-asset funds and ETFs portfolio, which includes global equities, global bonds, commodities, liquid alternatives, and cash. Based on client demand, the Bank has now launched its Signature CIO Islamic Funds, tailored to meet the needs of clients for Shariah-compliant investment solution The initial launch will feature two distinct funds, the Signature CIO Islamic Growth Fund and the Signature CIO Islamic Income Fund, with plans to expand the range to four funds.

Dr. Boutros Klink, CEO, Standard Chartered Bahrain, said: “With the Signature CIO Islamic Funds, we are bringing our deep investment expertise and global network to deliver solutions that meet the unique needs of Shariah-conscious investors here in Bahrain. We have seen strong demand for our Signature CIO Funds across our markets, testifying to our expertise in providing our clients with personalised advisory to help them capture market opportunities, so launching the Signature CIO Islamic Funds, to fulfil Shariah-compliant client needs, was a natural next step.”

The launch comes at a time when Islamic finance is entering a period of sustained expansion, with global assets estimated at USD 5.5 trillion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 7.7 trillion by 2028. Both funds are underpinned by the expertise of Standard Chartered’s Chief Investment Office, combining the Bank’s global heritage of more than 170 years with extensive experience in managing multi-asset portfolios and a proven ability to navigate complex and evolving markets.



The Islamic funds will offer the expertise of Standard Chartered, Aditum Investment Management Limited, and Lazard Asset Management. This structure allows clients to benefit from the combined capabilities of leading global investment specialists, each with an established track record in their respective fields. For more details on our Signature CIO Islamic Funds, please follow this link.

