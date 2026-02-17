Dubai, UAE: Stake, the region’s leading digital real estate investment platform, today announced the successful close of its oversubscribed Series B funding round, raising USD 31 million. The round was led by Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, with additional participation from a distinguished group of regional and international investors, including the MENA Venture Capital Fund at Mubadala Investment Company, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), Property Finder, STV NICE, Wa’ed Ventures, GFH Partners, and Ellington Properties.

The investment marks a significant milestone in Stake’s evolution as a regulated fintech platform modernising how real estate is accessed, owned, and invested across borders. As global investors increasingly seek transparent, regulated exposure to real assets, Stake is positioning itself as the infrastructure layer connecting capital to high-quality real estate markets worldwide.

With this round, Stake’s total funding to date reaches USD 58 million, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in the Middle East.

Neeraj Makin, Group Head – Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD said, “Real estate remains a foundational component of global investment portfolios, yet there is an opportunity to improve how many investors access and gain transparency into these assets. Stake's technology and regulatory infrastructure are built to streamline these processes and make sophisticated real estate investment more approachable. Our strategic investment in Stake represents a significant step in expanding our digital investment capabilities, directly aligning with our ambition to be a digital leader in the region. Through our Innovation Fund, we are committed to making such strategic investments and fostering a culture of innovation. We recognise the growing demand for accessible real estate investment opportunities, and Stake's platform provides a robust, compliant, and scalable solution that we are proud to support.”

“This round is more than capital. It is validation of a mission we have poured our lives into. To have institutions like Emirates NBD, Mubadala, Property Finder, MEVP, Wa’ed Ventures, GFH Partners, STV and Ellington Properties join us is a reminder that our region believes in ambitious ideas and in the power of technology to transform industries. Together, we are building the infrastructure for a new era of real estate ownership, one where borders do not limit opportunity and where every person, regardless of background, can participate in real estate wealth creation. This is just the beginning of what Stake will unlock,” said Rami Tabbara, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake.

Saudi Arabia represents Stake’s most immediate and strategic growth market, underpinned by regulatory first-mover advantage and accelerating international capital inflows. In Q4 2024, Stake became the first CMA-regulated investment platform to open the Kingdom’s property market to global investors. Since then, the company has closed three real estate funds in Saudi Arabia, attracting 6,930 international investors and channeling more than SAR 416 million into the local real estate sector, directly supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to expand domestic and foreign investment.

"Saudi Arabia is a strategic growth market for us, and this round allows us to deepen our investment in the Kingdom by expanding our local capabilities and scaling our CMA-regulated offering to meet growing demand from both regional and international investors. We are committed to being a long-term partner to the market, helping channel capital into high-quality opportunities while supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to broaden foreign investment to the masses." said Manar Mahmassani, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake.

Beyond the GCC, Stake is advancing its international strategy to provide investors with diversified exposure across stable and high-growth markets. In October 2025, the company expanded into the U.S. industrial real estate market, one of the most resilient asset classes globally. Early traction has validated Stake’s cross-border investment model, with growing investor demand for exposure to income-generating U.S. assets and clear evidence of the platform’s scalability beyond regional markets.

In parallel, Stake continues to broaden its product offering. In October 2025, the company launched StakeOne, a new investment product designed to digitise access to full property ownership and after-sales asset management. The product expands investor access to premium properties in Dubai, including assets from leading developers such as Emaar, Ellington Properties, Dubai Holding, and more, while introducing streamlined ownership structures and a pathway toward listing ready-to-own properties with full ownership potential

As part of its long-term vision to fully digitise the real estate investment lifecycle, Stake is also advancing regulated tokenisation in collaboration with Property Finder and has already received the In-Principle Approval (IPA) from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). The initiative aims to enhance liquidity, transparency, and flexibility in real estate ownership by enabling fractional, tradeable exposure to high-demand assets that were historically accessible only to institutional investors.

“At Mubadala, through our MENA Venture Capital Fund, we are committed to advancing economic growth and diversification by supporting innovative, high-potential platforms across the MENA region,” said Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director, Diversified Assets, UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala Investment Company. "Our investment in Stake reflects this commitment, as we back businesses that demonstrate strong fundamentals, disciplined

execution, and the ability to scale sustainably as a real estate investment platform in the MENA region.”

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, also commented: “At Ellington, we have always believed that the future of real estate lies at the intersection of design excellence and intelligent capital access. Stake is redefining how investors participate in real estate ownership through a regulated, technology-led model that aligns with the evolving expectations of a global audience. Our participation in this round reflects our confidence in platforms that enhance transparency, broaden access, and elevate the overall investment experience. As the industry continues to digitise, we see significant value in supporting infrastructure that responsibly expands real estate participation while maintaining quality and long-term vision.”

Stake continues to deliver strong momentum across its core metrics, recording a GMV CAGR of over 130% and a revenue CAGR of over 100% over the last three years.The platform now serves more than 2 million users from over 211 nationalities across 181 countries, reflecting its growing global reach and investor confidence.