Amman, Jordan – St. George's University (SGU) School of Medicine, Grenada, in the Caribbean, announces its participation in the Elite International Education Exhibition in Jordan. The event is taking place between 4 - 5 October from 4pm - 8pm at the Landmark Amman Hotel & Conference Center in Jordan. Based on previous editions, the exhibition is anticipated to attract a significant influx of high school students in pursuit of an international educational experience.

Aspiring students attending the event will meet representatives from SGU and will have the opportunity to get more information about the different medical pathways and programs that the school offers. Prospective students can get more information about living in the Caribbean, becoming a doctor in the US, and receive guidance on SGU’s application process and admission requirements.

David Anthonisz, Executive Director of International Student Recruitment at SGU commented on the medical school’s involvement in this year's Elite International Education Exhibition: “We are thrilled to meet our prospective students in Jordan and guide them through what SGU can offer. SGU is dedicated to providing the training and tools needed to help medical students reach their goal and the presence of SGU at such events allows us to empower the future generation of doctors.”

Elite International Education is an educational consultancy based in Amman, Jordan specializing in student recruitment and support. It has over 20 years of educational experience in enriching students in their academic progression journey.

Zeena Saqer, from Elite International Education, said: “Hosted in the Landmark Hotel in Amman, the event will offer undergraduate and postgraduate students the chance to meet with university representatives from around the world. The networking opportunity will allow students to have their questions about studying abroad answered and will also serve to address any inquiries about tuition fees, scholarships, accommodation options, entry requirements, and visa preparations. It really is a unique platform that equips aspiring students to make informed decisions about the courses they want to study – and the destinations they want to study in.”

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976 with the goal of drawing the best talent and practices from around the world, St. George’s University (SGU) has become a leading center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective, perfectly poised to help educate students in this rapidly changing world. The SGU School of Medicine has a four-year Doctor of Medicine degree program or offers five-, six-,and seven-year pathways to its Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program with entry points available for students from any education system around the world. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK and also has a unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.

Media contacts:

Mai Elsayed, PR Manager

Seven Media Middle East

Email: maielsayed@sevenmedia.ae