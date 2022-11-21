SHARJAH, UAE: Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) has won the Entrepreneur Middle East magazine’s ‘Ecosystem Enabler of the Year 2022’ award in recognition of its standing as the region’s ultimate incubation hub for startups.

The award was presented at the Tech Innovation Awards in Dubai recently. The event recognized individuals and enterprises that have been making waves in the region's tech industry.

Reacting to the recognition, Mr. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO, said: “For the past four years, SRTI Park has been relentlessly pursuing its mission to be the ultimate innovation hub for local, regional and international companies. This award is an emphatic endorsement of our standing as an enabler of innovative ideas, a supporter and partner of startups with disruptive ideas. We believe this is just the start of our achievements as we chase our mission of nurturing and funding some of the brightest entrepreneurs and startups from all over the world.”

He said SRTI Park had emerged as a leader in startup investments, with companies investing more than $100 million in research, for developing solutions in transportation, agriculture, renewable energy, 3D printing, AR and VR. More than 2,000 companies are now operating from SRTI Park.

He added: “The SRTI Park is today buzzing with innovative projects. Lightyear, the Dutch startup that has launched the world's first long-range production-ready solar electric vehicle, is setting up testing facilities here. The hi-speed hanging skypods that can carry people and freight at speeds of 150kph are progressing fast. Additive manufacturing is taking place on a large scale.

“Recently, we selected seven startups for the 3rd Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator (SAIA) programme giving them an opportunity to join the SRTI Park ecosystem, gain regional market access and enjoy several other benefits. There is more to come, and awards like these motivate us to work harder toward our goal. We look forward to being a significant contributor to the national knowledge economy.”

