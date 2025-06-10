Sharjah, UAE – In a landmark step toward embedding sustainability into scientific and healthcare innovation, the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) and Roche Diagnostics Middle East have announced the launch of the My Green Lab Certification (MGL) initiative, in partnership with the University of Sharjah (UoS) and the local implementation partner, Pharmatrade. This marks a leap in sustainable laboratory practices in healthcare, positioning Sharjah at the forefront of sustainable laboratory practices across the region.

The initiative, which officially commences on June 3, 2025, will pilot the internationally recognized My Green Lab Certification within the University of Sharjah’s research laboratories setting a precedent for academic, clinical, and industrial laboratories in the region. My Green Lab is the only laboratory sustainability certification endorsed by the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, and is widely seen as the gold standard in advancing net-zero targets within the life sciences and healthcare industries.

SRTI Park is positioning itself as the region’s foremost advocate for sustainable innovation. With a growing portfolio of green technology pilots, climate-focused research hubs, and partnerships with global industry leaders, SRTI Park is actively embedding environmental sustainability into the fabric of R&D activity across the UAE. By championing the My Green Lab initiative, the Park is not only reinforcing its role as a convener of impactful collaborations, but also underscores its commitment to transforming Sharjah into a hub for environmentally responsible scientific advancement in the Middle East.

UoS Research Institute of Medical and Health Sciences

The collaboration reflects a strategic alliance between a public innovation platform and a global life sciences leader, aimed at transforming the environmental footprint of laboratory research through measurable, science-based improvements. The project is considered a landmark due to the significance of the collaboration between the three parties through UoS’s Research Institute of Medical and Health Sciences which is pioneering breakthroughs that firmly connect academia and healthcare delivery.

Roche: Advancing Sustainability in Diagnostics and Life Sciences

As a global pioneer in healthcare innovation, Roche is at the forefront of integrating sustainability into the life sciences sector. This project is supported by Roche and its implementation partner Pharmatrade. By spearheading initiatives like My Green Lab Certification, Roche is enabling laboratories worldwide to adopt measurable, science-based sustainability practices. This collaboration exemplifies Roche’s strategic vision to foster greener, more responsible scientific environments through cross-sector partnerships.

A New Chapter in Healthcare Sustainability

As sustainability becomes a cornerstone of responsible innovation, this initiative underscores Sharjah’s emergence as a regional hub for sustainable healthcare R&D. The launch represents a convergence of academia, industry, and policy, and aims to establish a blueprint for reducing waste, energy use, and hazardous chemical exposure in laboratories—environments historically overlooked in sustainability frameworks.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park says: “This project exemplifies Sharjah’s commitment to pioneering solutions that serve global goals while fostering local capability. It is more than a certification—it is a regional movement toward sustainable science. With Roche and the University of Sharjah, we are planting the seeds of long-term environmental stewardship and setting a regional benchmark for clean innovation.”

His Excellency Professor Esameldin Agmy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, expressed his pride in the institution’s leadership in the region, stating, “We are delighted to be at the forefront of leading academic institutions in the region that embrace environmental sustainability initiatives within scientific research. Our partnership with the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park and Roche to launch the ‘My Green Lab’ initiative is a strategic step toward realizing the University’s vision of fostering environmentally responsible scientific research.”

Professor Agmy also remarked on the University’s advanced Institute of Medical and Health Sciences Research, which houses state-of-the-art laboratories dedicated to critical fields such as cancer, immunology, and medicine. He described the institute as the ideal platform for implementing the first phase of global environmental sustainability standards at the University.

Emphasizing the strong link between research excellence and environmental responsibility, Professor Agmy noted, “This initiative aligns with the University of Sharjah’s comprehensive strategy to promote high-quality scientific research that both serves society and protects the environment. Through this collaboration, we aim to prepare a new generation of researchers and scientists who blend advanced research skills with environmental consciousness, equipping them to become leaders of change for a more sustainable future.”

Concluding his remarks, Professor Agmy discussed the broader significance of the achievement, stating, “Obtaining the certified ‘My Green Lab’ accreditation is not merely an academic milestone, but an institutional commitment to being a university of the future; a university that produces environmentally responsible and scientifically innovative scholars. This accomplishment further elevates Sharjah’s status as a global hub for sustainable innovation in the Middle East.”

Mohamed Al Omari Head of Diagnostics in the UAE at Roche added: “This initiative is an important outcome of our MoU with SRTIP and reflects our commitment to building a sustainable, future-ready healthcare system. Sustainability in healthcare is no longer a choice… it is a necessity. By working closely with our ecosystem partners, including SRTIP and the academic community, we are co-creating actionable, scalable solutions that can drive real impact. We are also proud to enable this project with our longstanding implementation partner in the UAE, Pharmatrade.”

Jihad Al Hussami, Senior Executive Manager at Pharmatrade LLC, commented: “Pharmatrade is proud to support the seamless implementation of this important initiative, in collaboration with Roche and the University of Sharjah. Together, we are integrating innovative, eco-friendly solutions that align with our shared vision of building a more sustainable, efficient, and resilient healthcare system for the future.”

Setting the Stage for a Broader Ecosystem Shift

Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SRTI Park, commented: “This collaboration is a clear articulation of SRTI Park’s commitment to shaping a green innovation economy. Working with Roche and the University of Sharjah to deliver the My Green Lab Certification brings Sharjah closer to our vision of becoming a global reference point in sustainable science and healthcare.”

The initiative also presents a wider opportunity to institutionalize green standards across Sharjah’s healthcare and scientific infrastructure, particularly through deeper partnerships with entities such as Sheraa, the Sharjah Health Authority, and foundations committed to impact, such as The Big Heart Foundation.

With Sharjah’s expanding footprint in next-generation healthcare development—including projects like the Jawaher Boston Medical District—initiatives such as My Green Lab signal a strategic alignment between environmental responsibility and scientific leadership.

The launch of the My Green Lab Certification is a tangible step in advancing the UAE’s national sustainability agenda and aligns with Sharjah’s vision to become a beacon of sustainable innovation in the Middle East.