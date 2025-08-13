KUWAIT – United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC), a commercial real estate and facilities management company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 2025, the company reported net profits of KD 497 thousand, down 62% from 2024, or 0.94 fils per share, with revenues of KD 3.29 million down 25.6% from 2024.

Eng. Hamad Malallah, Chief Executive Officer at UPAC, said: “The second quarter presented a transitional period as we successfully concluded the project to manage and operate Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport, officially handing it over to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in May 2025. While this shift has naturally impacted the company’s revenues, it also paves the way for new avenues of growth and development as we focus on future projects and strategic partnerships. It is important to note that UPAC built the entire project and operated it throughout the contract term before transferring it to the DGCA under the Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) system. We take great pride in the success of this national project over 26-year and in delivering it to the State.”

Malallah continued: “I’m pleased to share that in July, we welcomed our first operator at Messilah Beach: Villa Shams, Kuwait’s first ladies-only beach club. Officially opened on 10 July 2025, Villa Shams offers a premium, private experience designed exclusively for women, in a secure and refined setting. This milestone reflects UPAC’s vision to create inclusive recreational environments that cater to all segments of society.”

“Planning for other areas on the Messilah Beach site has also been progressing steadily. Our teams are actively working alongside confirmed operators, both global and local brands, to support their on-ground preparations for upcoming openings with a list of exciting tenants. We are looking forward to be bringing an exceptional, family-friendly beach destination experience to Kuwait through Messilah Beach, which is set to become a vibrant, year-round destination,” added Malallah.

Malallah concluded: “We remain committed to identifying and pursuing strategic business opportunities within our industry that drive growth and create value for the company and its shareholders.”

Al Messilah Beach, one of Kuwait’s prime family entertainment destinations, was developed by Touristic Enterprises Company as part of its role in spearheading growth of Kuwait’s tourism sector. UPAC is managing all aspects of the site including leasing, entertainment activities, facility management, and overall project operations.

UPAC is a co-investor in Abu Dhabi’s $1.3 billion Reem Mall on Reem Island. Reem Mall is Abu Dhabi’s latest signature shopping, dining, and entertainment family destination spanning an impressive 183.4K sqm GLA. Anchored by a hyper-market and various notable entertainment and home furnishing concepts, the mall will be home to around 400 international and local brands. Snow Abu Dhabi, one of the mall's entertainment anchors, is the city’s only snow park. The mall also has one of the largest home furnishing offerings in Abu Dhabi as well as one of the largest Carrefour outlets in the city. One of the prominent new openings was Sharaf DG, an expansive 3,334sqm electronics retail space with 34 brand experience zones making it the largest store of its kind in Abu Dhabi.

The mall is one of the region's first fully integrated omnichannel retail ecosystems with digital, e-commerce, and logistics capabilities. It brings together all consumer and retail services to ensure a seamless customer experience.

As of June 2025, around 66% of GLA is open and trading, with an additional 14% under fit-out, bringing the effective leased GLA to 80%. As of date, Reem Mall has also secured signed proposals covering a further 4% of GLA. Key performance metrics continue to show strong momentum, with footfall and tenant sales increasing by 30% to 40% year-on-year. Notably, the mall achieved two consecutive record-breaking months in May and June 2025, setting new highs for both visitor numbers and sales.