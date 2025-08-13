Cairo: As part of Contact Financial Holding’s overarching vision to revolutionize Egypt’s financial and insurance landscape by driving digital transformation and forging impactful strategic partnerships, Sarwa Life Insurance, the Group’s life insurance arm, has announced a strategic collaboration with Al Ahly Momken, a key player in e-payment solutions and financial services. Under this agreement, Sarwa Life clients across Egypt will be able to seamlessly settle their insurance policy premium through Al Ahly Momken’s extensive payment network.

This step represents an extension of a successful partnership, reflecting the two companies’ shared commitment to facilitating insurance policies premium for Sarwa Life clients via multiple channels, including branches, e-wallets, ATMs, the mobile app, and Al Ahly Momken’s nationwide POS network, which serves over 5.5 million users. This initiative aligns with Sarwa Life’s strategy to enhance customer experience while boosting operational efficiency.

“Our strategic alliance with Al Ahly Momken marks a significant milestone in our journey toward delivering a fully integrated digital insurance experience. This collaboration allows us to offer flexible, secure payment options that fit seamlessly into our customers’ lifestyles, making it easier than ever for them to manage their policies. At its core, this partnership goes beyond technical integration, it reflects a joint commitment to empowering individuals and ensuring that insurance protection extends to all segments of society”. Stated Rimah Asaad, Managing Director of Sarwa Life.

“At Al Ahly Momkn, we are committed to the strategic expansion of our footprint in the insurance sector. Our collaboration with Sarwa Life represents a continued expansion of our portfolio, building on a track record of successful partnerships. Leveraging our nationwide network of over 150,000 points of sale, we provide customers with secure, convenient, and accessible channels to pay their insurance premiums anytime, anywhere. This agreement reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions that advance digital transformation and support the evolving needs of the financial and insurance sectors." Said Mohab Gamal, Deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer at Al Ahly Momkn.

It is noteworthy that this agreement builds on the proven success of the previous partnership between Contact Pay, the Group’s electronic payments arm, and Al Ahly Momken in delivering advanced payment solutions. It marks a new chapter in our cooperation, expanding into the settlement of life insurance premiums and integrating financial and insurance services with cutting-edge digital payment technologies. This step not only advances financial inclusion but also aligns seamlessly with Contact Financial Holding’s vision of fostering a more inclusive and sustainable digital financial ecosystem.