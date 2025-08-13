Dubai, UAE – OSN, the leading premium entertainment provider in the MENA region, announces a landmark partnership with global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). This strategic collaboration makes The Trade Desk the first demand-side platform (DSP) to offer advertisers direct access to OSNtv’s premium programmatic video inventory.

Advertisers can now reach high-value audiences at scale across OSN’s vast library of arabic and international content - including HBO, WBD, and exclusive original productions - within a premium, brand-safe, measurable environment.

“At OSN, we’re committed to innovation that enhances the advertising experience while maintaining the highest standards for our viewers,” said Hamid Davari, Director of Advertising at OSN. “Partnering with The Trade Desk on our Advanced TV products allows us to open our premium inventory to brands in a way that is transparent, data-rich, and performance-focused.”

Advertisers using The Trade Desk’s platform can now target engaged viewers across connected TV environments on OSN’s advanced TV and addressable VOD products, ensuring impactful storytelling in a high-attention format. As a result, advertisers can better understand and optimize their campaigns for TV streaming viewers.

“Connected TV has emerged as one of the most powerful digital advertising channels on the open internet,” said Terry Kane, Managing Director of MENA, at The Trade Desk. “This partnership with OSN underscores our commitment to unlocking the region’s premium inventory and empowering advertisers to make smarter, more data-driven decisions at scale.”

OSN has been at the forefront of digital technology innovation in the Middle East introducing OSN on Demand, the region's first VOD service. The partnership marks a critical step forward in elevating the MENA digital ecosystem by bringing together OSN’s rich content environment, high value direct-to-home (DTH) viewer base and The Trade Desk’s cutting-edge technology. It offers advertisers unprecedented access to a growing base of premium content consumers across the region.

About OSN

OSN Group is a leading network for premium entertainment in the MENA region, operating in 22 countries and offering exclusive, in-demand global and local hit TV series, films, and more. OSN Group delivers content across multiple divisions, including OSN+, OSNtv, Anghami, and B2B offerings. Known for its compelling content from global studios like Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal, OSN is the exclusive home of the latest HBO content, broadcasting shows on the same day as the US, alongside blockbuster movies, and premium kids and lifestyle programming.

Press Contact OSN

Umar Gulamnabi | Associate – Integrated Media

E: ugulamnabi@currentglobal.com

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimise digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Press Contact The Trade Desk

Anne Bleeker | Managing Director In2 Consulting

E: anne@in2consulting.com