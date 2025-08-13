Nomo, the world’s first digital Sharia’a-compliant cross-border bank, today announces the expansion of its property finance team with the appointment of Jeton Asani and Steven Griffiths as Business Development Managers. These latest appointments will enhance Nomo’s ability to deepen relationships with broker partners, allowing the bank to continue providing UK property finance to residents in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Jeton Asani joins with over 17 years of experience in the financial and mortgage industry and brings a strong track record in revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and delivering client-first solutions. A recipient of the British Mortgage Awards in 2017, Asani is excited to support Nomo’s bold vision of redefining Islamic digital banking through innovation and ethical finance.

Steven Griffiths brings a dynamic background in fintech and mortgage leadership. Having built a successful mortgage brokerage at the age of 22, he has since led high-performing sales teams and developed B2B channels for market-disrupting startups. Away from his work, Griffiths is a dedicated music lover and keen sportsman.

Both share a strong commitment to working collaboratively with brokers, building long-term partnerships and delivering seamless Sharia-compliant cross-border solutions for Nomo’s clients. They join at an exciting time for the bank, which just reported its best three months on record for completions. Nomo enables residents in the GCC to manage their entire UK property finance journey digitally from application to completion, with the bank’s focus on technology enhancing speed, transparency, and accessibility for clients and brokers alike.

Paul Szumilewicz, Chief Commercial Officer, Bank of London and The Middle East, said: “Nomo is redefining how clients across the GCC access UK property finance. These appointments reflect our ongoing investment in talent and broker partnerships as we continue to scale our cross-border offering and deliver best-in-class, digital, Sharia-compliant solutions to our clients in the GCC.”

Jeton Asani, Business Development Manager, Nomo Bank, said: “What drew me to Nomo is its bold vision to redefine Islamic digital banking with a truly global, tech-focused approach. I’m excited to bring my experience in strategic partnerships and revenue growth to support our broker community and expand our reach in the UK property market.”

Steven Griffiths, Business Development Manager, Nomo Bank, said: “My background in mortgage brokering and scaling fintech startups aligns perfectly with Nomo’s digital mission. I’m looking forward to building stronger relationships with brokers and contributing to the bank’s ongoing success.”

About Nomo Bank:

Nomo is the world’s first digital Sharia-compliant cross-border bank built for Middle Eastern customers who seek a global banking experience. It is part of Bank of London and The Middle East plc (BLME), a subsidiary of Boubyan Bank. Nomo makes international banking and investments easier for residents and citizens of the Middle East.

Nomo is headquartered and built in the world’s banking capital, London, and applies cutting-edge technology to innovative digital solutions for its customers. To know more, visit www.nomobank.com.

For further information please contact:

Giulio Centurione, nomo@luther.co.uk