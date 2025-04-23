Partnership with Veyron Marketing to elevate the regional landscape by providing clients access to SMS’s dynamic portfolio of innovative digital formats, branded content, and experiential advertising solutions.

Riyadh. SRMG, the MENA region’s largest integrated media group, and Naif Alrajhi Investment, a leading Saudi investment firm with a diversified portfolio and a track record of leading portfolio companies in the media sector regionally, today announced a strategic partnership designed to advance innovation and growth across the media and advertising industries. This partnership focuses on two strategic pillars: Expanding Phi’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising footprint and partnering with Veyron Marketing to drive innovation in media and marketing.

The agreement brings together SRMG’s newly launched SRMG Media Solutions (SMS), a next generation data-driven advertising entity representing a portfolio of renowned brands including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News and Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Arab News, Hia Magazine and Thmanya, with Naif Alrajhi Investment’s diversified assets.

Through the partnership, Phi, a key player in the Middle East’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector, offering a dynamic range of solutions from traditional billboards to cutting-edge digital displays, will amplify its reach, supported by SMS’s cross-platform content distribution across digital, social, TV, and print channels.

Moreover, Veyron Marketing, a leading player in Saudi Arabia’s advertising industry, renowned for its innovative marketing solutions and robust media planning and buying capabilities, will gain access to SRMG Media Solutions’ (SMS) dynamic portfolio of advertising offerings, including innovative digital formats, branded content, and experiential advertising.

The partnership is underpinned by a shared vision to foster innovation, expand digital capabilities, and unlock new commercial opportunities for both parties. Together, SMS and Veyron bring a deep understanding of the Saudi market, further strengthened by SRMG’s extensive global reach enabling them to drive long-term value for advertisers.

SRMG CEO Jomana R. Alrashid stated, “This partnership is a convergence of vision, impact and capability. By uniting Phi’s comprehensive presence and Veyron’s operational expertise, combined with SRMG Media Solutions’ services and reach of over 170 million users, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem that empowers brands to engage audiences with unmatched relevance and impact.”

Naif Saleh Alrajhi, Chairman & CEO of Naif Alrajhi Investment, commented, "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative advertising solutions, creating exceptional opportunities for both regional and global advertisers. By partnering with SRMG and SRMG Media Solutions with our own assets, we are positioning brands to engage with audiences in new and meaningful ways. The strength of Naif Alrajhi Investment lies in our diversified portfolio and strong presence across key sectors, which allows us to offer unique, high impact opportunities that go beyond traditional media. This Partnership not only leverages the incredible growth in Saudi Arabia but also aims to shape the future of the media and marketing landscape globally."

The partnership underscores SRMG’s expansion through SMS, which leverages a global audience of over 170 million users across platforms such as Asharq News, podcasts, and experiential activations. This, coupled with Naif Alrajhi Investment’s diversified portfolio, positions the parternships to drive economic growth and redefine regional advertising standards.

About SRMG

SRMG has been transforming the MENA industry since 1972 and is the region’s largest integrated media group with over 30 leading titles. Across TV, digital, print and film, SRMG delivers top tier content in seven languages across four continents. With an ever-evolving consumer landscape, SRMG has launched seven business verticals. SRMG has enhanced its portfolio by developing significant partnerships with major international media brands such as Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Independent, Billboard, Penske Media Corporation and Shueisha. Through its network, SRMG brings the very best global content, high-quality production expertise, and premium entertainment to local audiences.

About Naif Alrajhi Investment:

Naif Alrajhi Investment, established as premier investment group in Saudi Arabia and a global footprint in 5 countries, invests in Real Estate, Capital Markets, and Mergers and Acquisitions. The group prides itself on the diversity in its real estate portfolio and had solidified its presence in 14 different sectors including Real Estate, Hospitality, F&B, Mining, Contracting & Interior Solutions, Financial Markets, Marcom and Logistics, among many others. Leveraging its extensive market and investment knowledge, Naif Alrajhi Investment has become a catalyst for growth, both locally and internationally, known for its innovation, partnership-driven investments, and focus on community enhancement.