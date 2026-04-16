Dubai, UAE / Kuwait City, Kuwait: SQUATWOLF, the performance wear brand born in Dubai in 2016, has officially opened its first flagship store in Kuwait at The Avenues — and the market responded with record-breaking force. The store broke SQUATWOLF's biggest sales record on its opening Friday, then broke that record again on Saturday. The numbers did not come as a surprise. They came as confirmation.

SQUATWOLF's presence in Kuwait predates the flagship by over a year. Through a partnership with Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW), one of Kuwait's most established retail groups with over a century of experience shaping the country's retail landscape, the brand built a powerful foothold in the market long before a standalone store existed. A strong ecommerce presence and a deeply engaged local community cemented SQUATWOLF's position well ahead of opening day. By the time the doors opened, Kuwait's fitness community, athletes, influencers, and sports media alike had already claimed SQUATWOLF as their own, rallying behind the launch under a single, unanimous theme: From Dubai to Kuwait.

The flagship at The Avenues, Kuwait's most iconic retail destination with over 1,100 stores, was built to meet that community with an environment worthy of it. On launch day, every digital screen inside the mall played SQUATWOLF content, a takeover that signalled not an introduction, but a homecoming.

"Kuwait has one of the most passionate fitness cultures in the region, and this community had been with us long before we opened these doors," said Anam Khalid, Founder & Co-CEO of SQUATWOLF. "The record-breaking weekend wasn't a launch result, it was the community finally having somewhere to show up in person. That's what we build toward."

"Kuwait has been on our radar for a long time, and partnering with AAW to bring this flagship to life felt like the natural next step," said Wajdan Gul, Founder & Co-CEO of SQUATWOLF. "The Avenues flagship is the beginning of a long-term commitment to this market. We are not here to open a store, we are here to build a home for Kuwait's fitness community, and this is just the beginning."

The store carries SQUATWOLF's full performance wear range from best-selling training essentials to seasonal collections designed for the region's climate and lifestyle, within a retail environment built around the brand's core ethos of Progress, Performance, and Pack.

The Avenues flagship marks the beginning of SQUATWOLF's standalone retail journey in Kuwait, with further locations planned in line with consumer demand and market insights. Kuwait follows Qatar as the brand's second market outside the UAE, with additional regional announcements expected in the coming months.

About SQUATWOLF:

Founded in Dubai in 2016 by Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul, SQUATWOLF is a performance wear brand built in Dubai for the World. From a laptop in a Dubai apartment to one of the region's most recognised fitness brands, SQUATWOLF operates across ecommerce and retail throughout the region and beyond.

For more information - https://squatwolf.com/