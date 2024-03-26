As part of Orange Jordan’s Ramadan campaign, new customers will benefit from special offers on jood prepaid lines represented in discounts on the subscription fees, in addition to doubling the internet bundles on jood net lines.

jood Orange application was mainly developed to provide users with the best digital experience through providing them with a wide range of digital services compiled under one umbrella allowing customers to enjoy flexibility and smoothness.

The application falls under Orange Jordan’s tireless efforts to put its advanced technologies at the disposal of its customers and enhance its role as a Responsible Digital Leader while prioritizing its customers’ expectations and needs.

The Ramadan promotions on jood prepaid lines will allow customers to subscribe to jood 7, 8, or 10 lines for JD 5 including tax. Those who want to subscribe to jood 13 line – 5G will enjoy a 50% discount on the monthly subscription for 3 months, so the price will be JD 6.5 instead of JD 13 (excluding tax).

Customers will have an entertaining experience for the first time and exclusively through jood application where they can play to test their knowledge, collecting Tokens points for a chance to win an iPhone 15 and a number of special prizes.

The offers include jood net lines as customers will get double the internet bundle to be 300 GB instead of 150 GB for 3 months for JD 10 in the first month (excluding tax).

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan’s Ramadan campaign, which has become an annual tradition, includes offers and discounts on Internet lines, devices, and accessories available at Orange’s showrooms and the e-shop.

