Sharjah: Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) and Aramex have recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration and provide mutual benefits to their client bases. This strategic partnership aims to streamline services between the two entities and increase communications to their respective customer databases.

The MoU between SPC Free Zone and Aramex signifies a welcomed step towards fostering a more efficient and collaborative business environment in Sharjah. By leveraging each other’s strengths and resources, both entities are set to offer enhanced services and support to their customers.

Under this agreement, clients of SPC Free Zone will benefit from Aramex’s extensive logistics network, ensuring reliable and timely delivery of their products to various destinations worldwide. On the other hand, Aramex’s clients will have access to the business-friendly environment and incentives offered by the SPC Free Zone, opening up new opportunities for expansion and growth.

The partnership between SPC Free Zone and Aramex highlights a shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. By combining their expertise and resources, both organisations aim to create a synergistic ecosystem that supports the growth and success of businesses in Sharjah and beyond.

The SPC Free Zone is a cutting-edge free zone dedicated to the print, publishing, and creative industries. Established in 2017, SPC Free Zone offers over 2,000 business activities to the registered businesses from diverse nations that are operating within Sharjah. Businesses benefit from 24/7 support, instant licences, office and meeting spaces, and banking services, as well as incentives like tax exemptions, 100% ownership, and streamlined registration processes, making it an ideal hub for entrepreneurs and startups in the UAE.

Aramex is a global logistics leader with a strong presence in the Middle East and North Africa. Founded in 1982, the company offers a wide range of services, including express delivery, freight forwarding, and e-commerce solutions. With a vast network and a focus on innovation and sustainability, Aramex ensures reliable and efficient delivery worldwide.

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long-term positive change and community development.

