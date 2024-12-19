Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — SPARK Utilities, a world-class utilities operator based in King Salman Energy Park (“SPARK”), and the Saudi Electricity Project Development Company have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance utility service connectivity, provide advanced technical support, and develop comprehensive bulk supply customer connection plans.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Ahmed Al Essa, CEO of SPARK Utilities and Sultan Saleh Alsudais, CEO of the Saudi Electricity Project Development Company, on the sidelines of the Saudi Smart Grid Conference, held in Riyadh. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of HRH Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, and several industry leaders.

The MoU marks a significant milestone in the modernization and enhancement of utility infrastructure across SPARK by focusing on three key areas: connecting utility services to customers, providing technical support enhancement and bulk supply customers connection plans.

As part of the partnership, SPARK Utilities and the Saudi Electricity Project Development Company will look to streamline the process of connecting customers to essential utility services; pool technical resources and knowledge to provide enhanced technical support services; and develop innovative plans and solutions tailored to the needs of bulk supply customers – ensuring efficient and cost-effective utility connections.

The collaboration seeks to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both entities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of utility services for tenants across SPARK. SPARK Utilities, as a world-class operator, providing convenient and reliable access to power, water and gas services, will leverage its experience to streamline customer access while exploring new solutions for customers. Saudi Electricity Project Development Company is a leading project development firm specializing in delivering world-class infrastructure projects, with an ongoing portfolio of 896 projects valued at 168 billion SAR.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Al Essa, CEO of SPARK Utilities, said, “We are pleased to partner with the Saudi Electricity Project Development Company to advance utility services for customers and partners across our industrial hub. Through this partnership, we aim to build a more robust and sustainable energy infrastructure for SPARK while capturing the evolving needs of our growing base of customers. The agreement is also a testament to our commitment to leveraging smart technologies to operate safely and efficiently.”

Sultan Saleh Alsudais, CEO of the Saudi Electricity Project Development Company, added, "Our collaboration with SPARK Utilities represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver world-class utility services. Together, we will drive innovation, sustainability and efficiency, benefiting our customers and supporting the growth of Saudi Arabia's energy sector."

About SPARK Utilities

SPARK Utilities is a wholly owned subsidiary of SPARK and the third-licensed utilities company in the Kingdom to sell and distribute power to tenants by Saudi Arabia’s Water & Electricity Regulatory Authority (WERA). SPARK Utilities is committed to delivering high-quality utility services to customers, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. A world-class utility operator, SPARK Utilities plays a critical role in supporting the energy needs of Saudi Arabia's growing economy.

About Saudi Electricity Project Development Company

The Saudi Electricity Project Development Company is dedicated to advancing the development and delivery of electricity infrastructure projects across Saudi Arabia. By fostering strategic partnerships and employing cutting-edge technology, the company is enhancing the efficiency and reliability of electricity services for all customers.