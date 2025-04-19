As part of its dedicated strategy to accelerate progress at the Zizinia El Mostakbal compound, ARDIC Developments has signed a contract worth EGP 180 million with Smart Power to execute infrastructure works. This step aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to fulfill its commitments to clients and enhance trust.



The contract was signed by Eng. Tamer El Akkad, CEO and Executive Director of ARDIC Developments, and Eng. Ashraf Abu Heiba, Managing Director of Smart Power Group, in the presence of senior officials from both companies.



Commenting on the signing, Eng. Tamer El Akkad stated that partnering with a specialized construction company for infrastructure networks is a key step to ensure the success of any residential project.



He added that the scope of work includes the installation of electricity, water, sewage, irrigation, and fire protection networks—essential systems for creating a secure and fully integrated living environment.



El Akkad emphasized that the partnership with Smart Power aims to provide sustainable services that meet residents’ daily needs while adhering to the highest modern engineering and technical standards, ultimately enhancing quality of life within the project.



He also noted that delivering these networks with high efficiency will ensure smooth utility operations, boost the project’s real estate value, and support long-term customer satisfaction.



The first phase of the contract covers 20 buildings comprising 1,707 residential units. Zizinia El Mostakbal is located in the “Mada” area of Mostakbal City, within the first phase of the city, situated along the Cairo-Suez Desert Road. The project spans approximately 70 acres and is a fully integrated residential and service development.



“This agreement will directly accelerate construction progress on the project and positively impact our ability to meet announced delivery timelines. It reflects our commitment to working with precision and professionalism, reinforcing our credibility and focus on customer satisfaction in the real estate market,” El Akkad said.



He also revealed the company’s ambitious plan to increase construction pace in 2025, with EGP 1 billion in projected investments for the project, in line with ARDIC’s strategy and its commitment to customers to deliver with the highest standards of quality and within agreed timelines.



“This contract reflects ARDIC Developments’ dedication to executing its projects in line with top engineering and technical benchmarks, in cooperation with strong and specialized partners. That’s why we chose to collaborate with Smart Power, a company known for its technical expertise and proven track record. The selection followed a competitive tender and thorough evaluation based on clear technical and financial criteria to ensure optimal project quality and efficiency,” he added.



Looking ahead, El Akkad mentioned that ARDIC’s focus remains on accelerating current project execution while exploring expansion opportunities in West Cairo and the North Coast, meeting the needs of clients seeking premium developments in those regions.



Eng. Ashraf Abu Heiba, Managing Director of Smart Power Group, highlighted that the collaboration with ARDIC is built on mutual trust and a shared vision to deliver integrated, sustainable real estate projects.



He affirmed that Smart Power will mobilize its expertise, resources, and workforce to ensure high-efficiency execution within the agreed timeframe.



Abu Heiba noted that Smart Power Group, founded in 2005, includes two subsidiaries—Smart Power and Smart Industries. The company specializes in electromechanical works, solar energy solutions, and advanced lighting systems.



He emphasized that Smart Power has expanded its operations across various sectors, gaining wide recognition for its ability to execute large-scale, complex projects, drive innovation, and adopt cutting-edge technologies—delivering lasting value to clients, employees, and communities.



“For over 13 years, Smart Power has been a pioneer in electrical and mechanical construction and infrastructure. We have introduced innovative technologies and completed numerous high-profile, technically challenging projects. With ARDIC Developments, we are committed to delivering on time and at the highest levels of quality, precision, and excellence,” he concluded.