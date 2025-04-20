Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University participated in the ‘Education Interface Exhibition’ and the ‘Middle East Youth Conference,’ held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – Marina. This step reflects the University’s commitment to strengthening its presence at major educational events and reinforcing its leadership in the field of smart learning at both the local and regional levels.

This participation comes as part of the University's strategy to empower youth through a flexible and innovative learning environment that can adapt to the ever-changing labour market, while supporting the development of a competitive and sustainable knowledge-based economy, in line with the UAE’s vision.

The ‘Education Interface Exhibition’ is a leading platform that brings together a distinguished group of local and international educational institutions, along with decision-makers and students. It provides an exceptional opportunity to showcase the University’s advanced academic and professional programs. During its participation, HBMSU highlighted its smart and sustainable educational ecosystem, which integrates technology with knowledge to support innovation and expand access to high-quality education.

Through its exhibition booth, the University also sought to build direct communication bridges with students and parents, in addition to enhancing strategic partnerships with key players in the education and technology sectors, thereby contributing to establishing smart learning as one of the main drivers of economic and social development.

