Canada Business Holdings Inc. (CBH) is pleased to celebrate the UGFS North Africa (Tunisia), successful first closing of the “New Era” Fund, an investment vehicle dedicated to fueling innovation-driven growth in Tunisia and the broader North Africa region.

CBH considers this important milestone a marking of a new chapter of strategic investment in sectors shaping the future: Artificial Intelligence (AI), BioTech, and GreenTech. The fund specifically targets Tunisian-born startups in the Product-Market-Fit and Mid-Growth phases, offering them access to smart capital and value-added global support.

CBH is delighted also to acknowledge the commitment of the World Bank to invest USD 5 million through the Anava Fund of Funds into the New Era Fund.

The New Era fund is structured to deliver strong returns. Forecasted results include a 23% yield, a 20% gross IRR, and net IRR multiples of 2.3x, making it a highly attractive opportunity for institutional and impact investors.

CBH Inc is committed to continue working together with UGFS North Africa and our global partners to building bridges between capital and innovation in emerging markets.

The celebration event, held in Tunis, brought together fund partners, industry leaders, and international institutions—underscoring the collective commitment to accelerating sustainable and inclusive economic growth through technology and entrepreneurship.

About CBH

Canada Business Holdings Inc. is a global investment and project development company, specializing in transformative public-private partnerships and venture financing across key industries. CBH’s mission is to catalyze high-impact investments that drive economic progress and long-term value creation.

About UGFS North Africa

United Gulf Financial Services North Africa is a leading private equity and asset management firm based in Tunisia, with a strong regional footprint across North Africa. The firm operates with a mission to support innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth, offering tailored financial solutions and active portfolio management. With deep market insight and an extensive network of partners, UGFS North Africa plays a pivotal role in channeling both local and international capital into impactful ventures across the region.

Media Contact:

PR@CBHPPP.COM

Ottawa, CANADA