Eng. Ahmed El-Sebai: $10 Million Investment Planned to Expand Production Capacity

Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, accompanied by Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Engineer Kamel El-Wazir, visited the facilities of the Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling, and Concentrates during a tour of several factories in 10th of Ramadan City. The delegation also included Dr. Nahed Youssef, Chairwoman of the General Authority for Industrial Development, Ms. Doaa Salima, Executive Director of the Industrial Modernization Center, and Engineer Alaa Abdallah, Head of the 10th of Ramadan City Development Authority.



During the visit, the Prime Minister praised the notable advancements in production and manufacturing operations at the group's facilities. He reaffirmed the government's full support for national industrial entities and its commitment to facilitating their expansion and investment endeavors.



Showcasing Industrial Growth and Technological Integration



The Prime Minister and his delegation were received by Hani Lawandy, Chairman of the Group, and Eng. Ahmed El-Sebai, General Manager of the Group, who delivered a detailed presentation on the company’s facilities and future plans.



El-Sebai explained that the group’s industrial complex spans an area of 35,000 square meters and is preparing to invest $10 million in expansion projects aimed at boosting production capacity to meet rising demand locally and internationally.



Founded in 1995, the Egyptian Swiss Group initially operated in grain and flour trading. It inaugurated its first mill in Assiut in 2003, expanded to Borg El Arab in 2007, and later to 10th of Ramadan City in 2010. The pasta factory launched in 2013, followed by the concentrates plant, and in 2018, the group consolidated its milling operations to enhance efficiency.

Impressive Output and Export Reach

According to El-Sebai, the group currently operates:

A pasta factory with a monthly production capacity of 8,000 tons

Two flour mills with a combined monthly capacity of 30,000 tons

A sauce factory producing 3,000 tons per month

Metal silos at both the 10th of Ramadan and Borg El Arab sites with a combined grain storage capacity of 50,000 tons

The group exports to over 40 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, and plans to expand further into new markets amid ongoing global trade shifts and emerging opportunities.



He highlighted that 80% of the group’s production is allocated for export, supported by high standards of quality, automation, and internationally accredited certifications. These include the U.S. FDA certification, FSSC 22000 food safety standard, and various ISO certifications (ISO 22000, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001), in addition to the Egyptian "Halal" certification.



Fully Automated Manufacturing with High Local Content



The delegation toured the production lines, where El-Sebai demonstrated the fully automated manufacturing process—from raw grain intake, cleaning, and conditioning, through milling and packaging, to the transfer of raw materials to the pasta line—powered by European technology and operated with minimal human intervention, ensuring global-level quality standards.



Hani Lawandy noted that the sauce production line is 100% locally sourced, relying entirely on domestically produced tomatoes and packaging, which enhances export competitiveness and supports Egypt’s foreign currency reserves.



He added that the pasta production line has achieved a local content ratio of 81.45%, with over 85% of its output exported globally.



Despite importing wheat, the group has managed to significantly raise the added value of its products. Notably, 90% of the exported flour is directed toward African markets, in line with the Egyptian government’s strategy to boost trade relations with the continent and capitalize on its vast potential.



Workforce and Social Commitment



El-Sebai concluded by highlighting that the company employs over 700 insured workers, providing comprehensive transportation services and a range of incentive programs to promote productivity and job satisfaction.