Dubai, UAE – Spacewell, a leading UAE interior design and build firm, has unveiled a new brand identity, marking a fresh chapter in its growth and reinforcing its vision for the future.

Since it was established in 2007, Spacewell has evolved from a boutique fit-out firm focused on workspaces to a highly skilled team of designers, architects, and specialists handling complex, integrated design and build solutions for major brands across diverse sectors.

Alongside its expanding client base, the company has been recognised for industry-leading achievements in sustainability and wellbeing, becoming the region’s first fit-out firm to earn LEED Platinum certification and later achieving WELL Platinum certification for its Dubai Design Hub - the highest WELL score in the region.

These milestones inspired Spacewell to sharpen its positioning in line with its transformation, emphasising its ability to combine excellence in design, build, sustainability, and wellbeing. The new look and feel stays true to Spacewell’s heritage while capturing the maturity, refinement, and clarity the company has achieved today.

Jaera Borres, Spacewell’s Branding and Marketing Manager, said: “Design is not only about how a space looks, but how it supports people, culture and sustainability. We wanted our identity to reflect the values that guide us every day and demonstrate how our capabilities have grown to meet changing client needs.

“Our previous logo was associated with years of success, and we wanted it to remain part of the story. The new identity has been refined with a modern and sophisticated feel, using a clear visual language and balanced details that reflect the way we approach our projects.”

Discussing the firm’s plans for the future, Najid Nazir, Spacewell’s Managing Director, added: “Much of our success to date stems from being process-driven to ensure projects are an enjoyable, stress-free experience for clients at every stage. That reliability has been the primary driver of our growth, building long-term trust and confidence. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance our processes and raise the bar for client experience.

“We believe the future lies in smarter, more sustainable design solutions that balance functionality with aesthetics. We are actively integrating sustainable construction practices into our workflow so that our projects have a positive, lasting impact. While corporate offices will remain a core focus, we have also been actively delivering retail and F&B projects, and plan to maximise opportunities in those sectors. As we approach our nineteenth year in business, we look forward to what the next two decades will bring.”

Spacewell offers a comprehensive suite of interior build solutions, including interior design, construction, project management, and furnishing. Its portfolio features several leading regional and international brands, including Dubai Future Foundation, Mubadala Health, Unilever, Yas Holding, MetLife, Fujifilm, Zurich and Mars Wrigley.