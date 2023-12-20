United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Spacetoon, the family content creator, provider, and streamer, is creating a new experience for Arab mothers and daughters with its first-ever cooking TV program, "One Thousand and One Recipes" (ألف طبخة وطبخة). Launching in January on Spacetoon TV and Spacetoon Mum's YouTube channel, the program blends culture, cooking, and entertainment, bringing mothers and their daughters closer through the joy of cooking.

Spacetoon Mum, the production company behind this program, has revealed that it has teamed up with Sama Jad, the first Saudi chef ever to win the Top Chef Arabia and Talya Ali, a social media sensation, to create a program of this kind, that strengthens the mother-daughter relationship

Through their entertaining storytelling, Sama and Talya introduce a new recipe and explain its significance and history in each episode.

Commenting on this, Omar Wiess, the General Manager of Spacetoon Mum said that: "As screen time dominates our lives, as well as our kids’ lives, we're introducing a new cooking experience designed to strengthen family bonds. This engaging program encourages mothers and daughters to connect in the kitchen, share different heritage through cooking, and build lasting memories together. It's not just about culinary skills - it's also about nurturing family connections".

One Thousand and One Recipes" (ألف طبخة وطبخة) also spearheads Spacetoon’s recent expansion into motherhood domain. It builds on success of Spacetoon Mum, a newly launched digital platform, that offers carefully curated content to support Arab mothers in their motherhood journeys.

“We wanted to champion all those girls who were raised watching Spacetoon TV and are now mothers - we wanted to reward them and give them a special treat they can share with their daughters”, added Weiss.

To ensure every dish is a masterpiece, Spacetoon Mum has partnered with top culinary powerhouses in MENA region. KENWOOD, Foster, and Siniora will have their hands on this program as key sponsors. Their top-of-the-line appliances and ingredients will elevate the cooking experience, guaranteeing not only mouthwatering results but also a visually stunning program.

Starting on January 19th, "One Thousand and One Recipes" will air every Friday at 11:30 AM (KSA time).

About Spacetoon Mum:

A new YouTube channel created by Spacetoon Group and oriented to Arab mothers. The channel has been launched in April and reached over 40,000 subscribers in few months.

In collaboration with experts, Spacetoon Mum provides tips, advice, and information on topics such as parenting, education, health, nutrition, cooking, fashion, and more.

About Sama Jad:

From 9-year-old kitchen whiz to Top Chef champion, Sama Jad is a professional Saudi chef and reality television personality who rose to fame after competing on Top Chef Middle East in 2020, and became the first ever Saudi woman to win the title of Top Chef Middle East.

About Talya Ali:

Talya Ali is a young Egyptian explorer and captivating video creator who captures knowledge and fun in bite-sized videos. With over 700K followers across her social media platforms, she's on a mission to educate and entertain through diverse topics and infectious energy.

