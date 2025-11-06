Partners will retrofit existing vehicles and transition them to intelligent, self-driving fleets

Strengthens the UAE’s position as a global testbed for next-generation autonomous mobility

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, and Autonomous A2Z, South Korea’s leading autonomous driving company, have established a joint venture to advance autonomous vehicle (AV) technologies across the UAE. Announced ahead of DRIFTx during Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025, the venture builds on the MoU signed between the two companies earlier in October, evolving from partnership to execution, driven by the strong demand for scalable autonomous mobility solutions.

The venture will expand access to Level-4 AVs, retrofit existing fleets with autonomous capabilities, and deliver vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies and related services, helping advance safe, intelligent, and commercially viable driverless mobility.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said, “Our joint venture is another strategic step in realizing Autonomy 2.0, the UAE’s next phase of intelligent, adaptive, and data-driven mobility. It embodies our vision to establish sovereign autonomy infrastructure built on data, AI, and world-class safety standards. Together, we are enabling technologies that will shape the UAE’s mobility ecosystem and position the nation at the forefront of global mobility innovation.”

Jihyeong Han, CEO of Autonomous A2Z, said “Autonomous A2Z, South Korea’s leading autonomous driving company that drew global attention with its advanced technology at APEC 2025, is taking a decisive step toward realizing large-scale autonomous mobility in the UAE through this joint venture. Together with Space42, the company aims to build a safe and reliable autonomous driving environment and infrastructure, fostering innovation in the UAE’s autonomous ecosystem and accelerating the nation’s transition to sustainable mobility.”

Creating a Platform for Scalable Growth

The partnership introduces a retrofit-first model that enables the rapid and cost-effective adoption of autonomous mobility. By converting existing vehicles into self-driving systems, governments and fleet operators can integrate autonomy without major asset replacements. This approach opens significant opportunities across key sectors, including public transport, logistics, industrial zones, airports, tourist destinations, and municipal services, spanning vehicle types from taxis and shuttles to trucks and street-sweeping fleets. Together, these capabilities broaden access, accelerate adoption, and enhance operational efficiency, paving the way for scalable autonomous transformation across the UAE.

The joint venture has a clear roadmap from pilot implementation to full-scale commercialization. Initial activities will focus on pilot projects and early fleet conversions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, supported by a fleet of five autonomous vehicles. As the business scales, Space42 and A2Z Autonomous will establish a local workshop and R&D program to support regional manufacturing and innovation.

Advancing the UAE’s Smart Mobility Mission

The collaboration supports Dubai’s goal to make 25% of all trips autonomous by 2030 and Abu Dhabi’s target to reach the same milestone by 2040. The venture will work closely with entities such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster to develop regulatory and operational frameworks that enable large-scale deployment.

Space42’s Leadership in Autonomy 2.0

The joint venture builds on Space42’s strategic pillar of leading in geospatial intelligence AI platform services, which defines its mission to advance the UAE’s autonomous and connected mobility ambitions. The company has built an integrated ecosystem that combines connectivity, intelligence, and real-world deployment.

Through its partnership with e&, Space42 is advancing V2X technologies that enable secure, data-driven vehicle communications.

The Sovereign Mobility Cloud, provides the digital backbone for mapping, fleet operations, and traffic management.

Collaborations with Dynamic Map Platform and General Motors strengthen next-generation autonomous driving systems.

The TXAI robotaxi service has completed nearly 600,000 km of autonomous driving and 20,000 passenger trips without incident since 2021. The fleet now spans Saadiyat, Yas, Al Maryah, and Al Reem Islands, as well as Abu Dhabi Airport.

Autonomous A2Z’s Leadership in Level-4 Autonomy

Autonomous A2Z is South Korea’s leading autonomous driving technology company that independently develops the full suite of core components required for Level-4 autonomy — including software, vehicles, sensors, controllers, and road infrastructure.

As the official autonomous vehicle operator selected by the Government of Korea for APEC 2025, the company showcased one of the world’s most advanced Level-4 driverless operations and currently holds the largest track record of autonomous driving in Korea.

Expanding its presence globally, A2Z has entered Singapore and Japan, and was ranked 11th among 20 global companies—and the only Korean company—in the 2024 Guidehouse Insights Autonomous Driving Leaderboard.

By integrating AI and high-definition mapping with its proprietary rule-based hybrid end-to-end autonomous system, remote fleet control, and infrastructure-integrated solutions, A2Z has built a safe and trusted autonomous mobility ecosystem. Through this joint venture, the company will leverage its proven experience and technology to help accelerate the UAE’s national vision for smart mobility.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai; follow us on X: @space42ai

About Autonomous A2Z

Founded in 2018 by four former Hyundai Motor autonomous driving engineers, Autonomous A2Z is South Korea’s leading autonomous driving solutions company. The company operates the largest fleet of 62 autonomous vehicles in S.Korea and has achieved the country’s longest cumulative urban driving record of approximately 740,000 kilometers. Building on this experience, A2Z is developing a range of future mobility services, including urban autonomous shuttles and smart logistics mobility solutions, leading the commercialization of safe and efficient autonomous driving technologies. In 2024, A2Z completed the development of its Level-4 autonomous vehicle, ROii, and plans to begin performance certification and validation in 2026, paving the way for full-scale commercialization. The company is actively expanding its business across Singapore, the UAE, and Japan, and continues to drive sustainable mobility innovation through initiatives such as mobility services for transportation accessibility and smart logistics solutions leveraging autonomous driving technology.

