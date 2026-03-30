Dubai, UAE – SOZA has launched a new On-site health Data Analytics and stress Assessment service, providing organization with convenient access to advanced wellness insights during a time of heightened uncertainty across the region. Designed to support proactive health management, the initiative enables individuals to better understand their stress levels and overall wellbeing through structured, high-volume data collection, without the need to visit a clinic, bringing cutting-edge diagnostic technology directly into organizational premises.

As regional developments continue to impact daily life, stress has become an increasingly significant factor affecting both physical and mental health. SOZA’s advanced data collection and analytics offer a comprehensive assessment of how the body responds to physical and emotional pressures, measuring key indicators such as stress resilience, recovery capacity, and overall physiological balance. These insights empower organization and individuals to take a more informed and proactive approach to managing their health, helping to prevent longer-term complications linked to chronic stress.

“At SOZA, our mission is to make wellness measurable and accessible, especially during times when individuals are facing increased levels of uncertainty and pressure,” said Dr. Priya Pattni-Dossani, Managing Director of Soza DAS. By introducing On-Site stress testing, we are enabling people to gain a deeper understanding of their bodies and take meaningful steps toward improving their resilience, performance, and overall quality of life.

“Together with SOZA, we are bringing this innovative health data analytics approach to market in the UAE,” said Premal Patel, CEO of Healthy Minds Club UAE. “This initiative will allow organizations and their teams to better understand how stress affects their bodies and take proactive steps to enhance their mental and physical well-being.”

The on-site program is particularly valuable in today’s environment, where scalability, efficiency, and timely access to aggregated health insights are essential. High-volume data capture within organizational settings can help identify early imbalances that may impact immunity, sleep, cardiovascular health, and productivity, allowing targeted, data-driven interventions at both individual and group levels.

To encourage organizations to prioritize their workforce wellbeing, SOZA is offering a special rate of AED 100 per test for readers for a limited time. This initiative underscores SOZA’s commitment to shifting from reactive healthcare to a more proactive and preventative approach, equipping organizations and individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate challenging times with greater confidence and control.

About Healthy Minds Club UAE

Healthy Minds Club UAE is a wellbeing-focused initiative committed to promoting mental, emotional, and physical wellness across organizations and communities. Through its programs, partnerships, and wellness activations, HMC helps embed wellbeing into corporate culture, fostering environments where individuals can perform at their best while maintaining balance and happiness.

About SOZA Data Analysis services

SOZA is a leader in holistic wellness assessments and analytics, offering science-led technologies that provide in-depth insights into stress, health, and overall performance, empowering individuals to take control of their wellbeing and longevity.

Media Enquiries – PAZ Marketing Management UAE

Kristie Templa – PR Manager | kristie@pazmarketing.com

Jacky Hisita – PR Operations | jacky@pazmarketing.com