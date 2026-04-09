Dubai, UAE: As the Singapore Yachting Festival (SYF) approaches, the spotlight once again turns to one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving yachting regions – South-East Asia. From the island chains of Thailand and Indonesia to the well-connected hubs of Singapore and Malaysia, the region offers a cruising landscape that is both diverse and year-round.

Owners here prioritise time onboard with family and friends, comfort in warm climates, and vessels that adapt to both short coastal escapes and extended stays on the water. It is a lifestyle-driven market, one that values usability, reliability, and thoughtful design over excess.

For Gulf Craft, this is not a new frontier, but a market shaped through decades of presence. Early entries into these territories helped shape the company’s understanding of regional requirements from climate considerations to operational practicality and reliability.

Through its Gulf Craft Maldives shipyard, the Group has also supported over 80% of the local water transport fleet since 2002, building not only vessels, but lasting trust within the industry. The facility delivers models tailored to tropical conditions and focused on efficient, dependable cruising performance.

Across South-East Asia, Gulf Craft has steadily expanded its dealer network that understands the nuances of their local markets. These relationships have been central to building brand presence and ensuring consistent support for yacht and boat owners across the region.

Designing for the Way Asia Cruises

Insights gathered from years of operating in Asia have directly influenced the evolution of Gulf Craft’s product portfolio.

The Nomad yachts reflect a shift towards quiet luxury and extended onboard living. Expansive shaded terraces and climate-controlled dining areas with panoramic views unfold across each deck, creating a seamless connection to the surroundings.

A natural fit for year-round coastal and offshore cruising, this superyacht features a robust build and state-of-the-art engineering ensuring quiet confidence, whether underway or at anchor.

At the same time, Majesty yachts with a wide portfolio stretching from family yachts to palatial superyachts, continue to resonate with owners in the region seeking an elegant lifestyle, with designs that balance open-air entertainment with refined and sumptuous interiors.

Similarly, the refreshing development of Oryx cabin cruisers and SilverCat power catamarans, which will soon arrive in Malaysia, responds to a growing demand for versatile leisure craft. Whether it is a family weekend cruiser or a stable multihull platform for coastal exploration, these models are ideal for exploring the waters in South-East Asia.

Singapore: A Strategic Gateway

Singapore plays a unique role within this landscape. As the most prominent regional leisure marine hub, it brings together local boating enthusiasts and international brands.

Commenting on its SYF participation, Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft Group, said: “For the first time we are bringing all four brands – Majesty, Nomad, Oryx and SilverCat – into one unified presence in Singapore. South-East Asia continuous to hold significant long-term potential for our entire product portfolio, and we see strong opportunities in specific market niches, like for instance for our power catamaran series SilverCat. Our ambition is to deepen our presence here through the right dealerships and a product offering aligned with local needs”.

From 23 to 26 April, the Gulf Craft team, together with its regional dealers, will be on the ground at Sentosa Cove to connect with the yachting community and present the Group’s extensive range of yachts and leisure craft.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is a key player in the global leisure marine industry, with expertise in the design and production of superyachts, yachts, and leisure craft, supported by advanced manufacturing facilities and shipyards across the UAE and the Maldives. Gulf Craft combines this with a full-spectrum of marine services - including maintenance and refit capabilities.

Its state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities include a 43,000 sq m shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 9,000 sq m manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand new 73,000 sq m facility set to launch soon.

The Gulf Craft Group oversees the Majesty, Nomad, Oryx and SilverCat brands, with vessels ranging from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced composite technology, powerful engineering, and world-class craftsmanship.

Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate multinational team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite semi-production superyacht.

Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network.

To date, the company has built over 10,000 yachts and boats. Its vertically integrated manufacturing model offers full control of cost and quality, and an unrivalled capability to build semi-custom superyachts for yachting enthusiasts worldwide. www.gulfcraftgroup.com