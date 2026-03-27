Sharjah: Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah, Al Dhaid and Kalba welcomed more than 629,000 visitors during the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, reaffirming its position as a key strategic pillar supporting food security in the Emirate of Sharjah. This is achieved by ensuring the availability of fresh and diverse food products and maintaining efficient supply chains, particularly during peak seasons that witness increased demand. The market also provides a comprehensive shopping experience, offering a wide range of fresh and food products under one roof.

Visitor numbers were distributed across the branches, with Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah attracting approximately 430,000 visitors, while Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid recorded around 131,000 visitors, and Souq Al Jubail in Kalba welcomed about 68,000 visitors. These figures reflect the growing demand and customer confidence across the emirate.

Eng. Abdulla Al Shamsi, Sr. Manager Sharjah Markets, stated that these figures reflect the increasing footfall and customer confidence in Souq Al Jubail, which continues to strengthen its role as an integrated system contributing effectively to enhancing food security in the emirate. He highlighted its operational efficiency and ability to respond to changing demand, particularly during key seasons, ensuring sustainable supply, product quality and market stability, while providing a comprehensive shopping experience that meets the needs of all segments of society.

Regarding Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid, Talal Mohamed, Director of Central Region Markets, emphasized their commitment during Ramadan to enhancing operational readiness and increasing market capacity to keep pace with rising demand. This includes diversifying products and ensuring the availability of essential goods with high quality, contributing to meeting community needs efficiently and sustainably.

Hilal Al Naqbi, Sr. Manager Eastern Region Markets, affirmed that Souq Al Jubail in Kalba continued to play its vital role during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr by consistently providing fresh and diverse products within an integrated system of sections that meet shoppers’ needs, enhancing visitor convenience and supporting local market stability.

These results reflect Sharjah Asset Management’s commitment to developing Souq Al Jubail as strategically significant hubs that support the local economy and enhance the resilience and sustainability of supply chains, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading model in achieving food security and meeting community needs under various conditions and seasons.

It is worth noting that Souq Al Jubail operates under the Markets Management sector of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.