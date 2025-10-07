Abu Dhabi, UAE – Sotheby’s International Realty, the world’s leading name in luxury real estate, makes its debut in Abu Dhabi through the prestigious Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach, developed by ALAIN, a leading Abu Dhabi-based developer. A residence within the project recently sold at AED 14,000 per square foot, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the capital.

Headquartered at the prestigious Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty represents the natural progression for the brokerage, which has led Dubai’s prime and super-prime sector for more than 12 years. Having expanded into Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in 2023 and marketed some of the region’s most iconic branded residences the firm now turns its expertise to the UAE’s capital, a city fast emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic luxury real estate destinations.

The record-breaking sale underscores the demand for ultra-luxury residences in Abu Dhabi, where exclusivity, service and lifestyle are increasingly valued by ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs). As the developer behind the project, ALAIN brings trusted local expertise and credibility, complementing the strength of the Four Seasons brand and the unique positioning of Saadiyat Island as Abu Dhabi’s most coveted address.

Leigh Borg, one of Dubai’s most accomplished super-prime agents and Executive Partner at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, has been appointed Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty. With more than 17years of experience across luxury developments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including Emirates Hills and Palm Jumeirah, Borg is uniquely positioned to lead the brand in the capital.

"It is a privilege to lead Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty as we establish ourselves in one of the world’s most exciting real estate markets," said Leigh Borg. "Abu Dhabi is undergoing a remarkable transformation — from world-class cultural landmarks like the Louvre and Guggenheim to its rise as a global financial hub through ADGM and ADQ. This milestone sale demonstrates the strength of the city’s luxury market and the appetite among discerning global buyers for prestigious, world-class residences."

According to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the capital has already recorded AED 92 billion worth of transactions in 2025 year-to-date. Over the past five years, the market has grown by more than 200 percent, fuelled by millionaires, centimillionaires, and billionaires migrating to the emirate for its stability, culture, and global connectivity.

"After witnessing Dubai’s tremendous growth in recent years, Abu Dhabi is now primed to step into the spotlight," said George Azar, Chairman and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty in the UAE, UK, and KSA. "The city combines visionary government planning with world-class infrastructure, sustainability, and culture. With our record-breaking debut at Four Seasons Private Residences Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Beach, we are bringing unmatched expertise, a powerful global network, and the highest level of service to Abu Dhabi’s prime and super-prime real estate market."

With access to Sotheby’s International Realty’s global network of 1,100 offices and 26,100 advisors in 84 countries, Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty provides UHNWIs with opportunities both locally and abroad, while setting new standards for the capital’s luxury real estate sector.

About Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty

Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty is the capital’s premier brokerage for prime and super-prime real estate, headquartered at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. The firm combines expertise in ultra-luxury property with access to Sotheby’s International Realty’s global network of 1,100 offices and 26,100 advisors across 84 countries.

Specialising in branded residences, landmark developments and exclusive resales, Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty delivers discreet, world-class service tailored to the needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. With a portfolio that includes some of the region’s most iconic properties, the brokerage sets new benchmarks for excellence in Abu Dhabi’s evolving luxury real estate landscape.

For more information: https://abudhabi-sothebysrealty.ae/en