Abu Dhabi – Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and The National Library and Archives celebrated the graduation of the twelfth cohort of students from the Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management in the presence of Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice-Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Hamad Al Mutairi, Director of Archives Department at National Library and Archives UAE, held at the university’s campus.

Dr. Bertrand Haan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, declared, “We are delighted to celebrate the graduation of the twelfth cohort of students from the Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management. This certificate equips professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage current and historical records. It is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality education that meets the needs of the community and prepares our graduates for successful careers. Congratulations to all the graduates for this significant accomplishment, and we look forward to their future contributions to the field of archives and records management.”

On this occasion, and Hamad Al Mutairi, Director of Archives Department at National Library and Archives UAE, said: “We are proud to commemorate the twelfth cohort of graduates in the field of archives management. With each graduating class, the status of this specialized certificate strengthens, confirming that it is a defining feature of diligent archivists. Building a knowledge economy cannot be achieved without skilled professionals equipped with advanced capabilities.”

This distinguished batch included a large number of professionals who hold positions in various sectors, such as: the Ruler’s Representative Court - Al Dhafrah Region (Abu Dhabi office), Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Securities and Commodities Authority, Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Federal Tax Authority, "Lest We Forget" initiative supported by Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Etihad Credit Bureau, National Archives and Library, and Bahrain Petroleum Company. The diverse background of the graduates reflects Sorbonne Abu Dhabi's commitment, in collaboration with the National Library and Archives, to provide high-quality education to individuals from different sectors and industries.

The 6-week training program provided in-depth education and experience for participants. The program consisted of a thorough curriculum that encompassed both academic and practical training. Theoretical classes were held at the Sorbonne Abu Dhabi campus, while hands-on sessions were conducted at the National Library and Archives Centre for Preservation and Restoration building. The training was conducted by experts from the National Library and Archives and, with the goal of equipping graduates with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their specific fields.