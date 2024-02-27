DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it will be attending LEAP 2024 alongside its value-added distribution partner in the region, Spire Solutions. The companies will share product updates and demonstrate a range of comprehensive and integrated SolarWinds® observability products at stand no. H3.170.

The fourth edition of Saudi Arabia’s largest tech event, LEAP 2024 will take place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center from March 4 - 7. With a new venue to increase capacity, LEAP 2024 will be the meeting point for 172,000 regional and international IT professionals taking to the exhibition floors to discover new technologies from over 1,000 leading tech companies.

“We look forward to shining a light on the growing influence of our leading-edge observability solutions at LEAP24,″ said Abdul Rehman Tariq, regional sales director at SolarWinds. “The LEAP expo is a great platform for business and collaboration. We are excited to take this unique opportunity to share the recent SolarWinds Platform enhancements and AI-powered services with potential customers and technology professionals. Together with our partner, Spire Solutions, we will showcase cost-effective, full-stack hybrid and multi-cloud solutions. These products are built to deliver value to businesses across Saudi Arabia and beyond. Meet us at stand H3.170 to explore innovative technology designed to reduce complexity wherever you are on your digital journey.”

Through its participation in LEAP 2024, SolarWinds and Spire Solutions will help visitors gain a comprehensive first-hand view of their latest product enhancements. The companies will demonstrate how evolving from monitoring to observability to fully autonomous operations can deliver flexibility, visibility, and productivity in IT environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

As part of the company’s participation at LEAP, on Wednesday March 06 at 12:45 pm, Abdul Rehman Tariq Butt, regional sales director at SolarWinds will give a presentation, on the Smart Cities Stage, titled ‘Three critical requirements for a highly successful smart city environment’. The presentation will focus on how SolarWinds tools help with smart city technology management by providing performance monitoring and infrastructure management, application performance monitoring, digital platform management, IT security and vulnerability management, and IT services management.

Tech pros are welcome to discuss their IT needs with SolarWinds and Spire Solutions product engineers on the exhibit floor. These experts will listen, lend their assistance, and share knowledge about how the tools on display can be leveraged for observability-driven strategy.

