Suhar, Oman – SOHAR Port and Freezone has reached a key milestone in the MARSA LNG project, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and OQ Oman, by signing three fundamental contracts that mark the official start of the construction phase. Signed during Oman Logistics Day, hosted by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, these agreements highlight the project’s strategic importance and reinforce SOHAR’s role as a vibrant investment ecosystem that transforms trade in Oman and supports the country’s energy transition.

Under the first agreement, WSP International Oman Branch was awarded a consultancy services contract, to provide project management, back-office support, design review, site supervision, and contract management, with the contract running from November 2024 to November 2028. The second agreement was signed with Boskalis International Oman Branch for dredging works, involving the removal of approximately 3.8 million cubic meters of material to develop the access channel, berth pocket, and turning circle, with project completion expected in September 2025. The third contract was awarded to Six Construct LLC Oman Branch, covering the construction of the LNG jetty, shore protection, and drainage systems, with a construction timeline of 16 months from contract signing.

Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port, remarked, “The MARSA LNG contracts represent more than just the start of construction. They reflect the trust placed in SOHAR Port’s world-class infrastructure, strategic location, and operational readiness to deliver on complex, large-scale developments. As a central driver of Oman’s energy and logistics ambitions, SOHAR is uniquely positioned to support national megaprojects that accelerate investment, sustainable growth, and the transition to cleaner maritime fuels. MARSA LNG is a clear example of how our integrated ecosystem enables the success of transformative initiatives that reinforce Oman’s role as a regional leader in renewable energy and advanced logistics.”

With an investment of USD 1.6 billion, MARSA LNG will become the Middle East’s first dedicated LNG bunkering hub, producing one million metric tons of liquefied natural gas annually. Powered entirely by a 300MW solar plant, it will be the region’s first facility to operate on 100% renewable energy, aligning directly with Oman’s Vision 2040 and national carbon neutrality goals. Once operational, the facility will provide cleaner fuel alternatives for the shipping industry, underpinning the nation’s economic diversification and environmental sustainability objectives while marking a transformative step for the region’s maritime sector.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the fastest-growing ports in the world, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to leverage on its strategic location and enhance its services, positioning itself as a key logistics hub within the region and across the world boasting container, liquids, dry and breakbulk terminals. A powerful combination of the expertise of the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group, it is earmarked as one of the Sultanate’s mega-projects, home to logistics, petrochemicals, and metal clusters, as well as the region’s first dedicated agri terminal. Today, after 20 years of operation, it serves as the main gateway for import and export in Oman, directly contributing 2.1% of the country’s GDP and almost 42,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. With a focus on sustainable development and cutting-edge technology, it is leading the development and modernization of the Sultanate’s logistics infrastructure and supporting the economic diversification objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision.

For more information about SOHAR Port and Freezone, please visit soharportandfreezone.om.