Muscat: In line with its ongoing expansion strategy aimed at serving a broader customer base and promoting financial inclusion, Sohar Islamic Sohar International’s Islamic Window is pleased to announce the commencement of operations at its new 9 branches located in Al Buraimi Governorate and the Wilayats of Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Al Mazyona, Sinaw, Saham, Al Suwaiq, Al Amerat, Quriyat, and A’ Seeb. These branches are designed to provide an exceptional banking experience to customers, offering prime locations, spacious facilities, and ample parking for convenient access.

Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Sohar International, emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion. “Our expansion reaffirms our commitment to providing inclusive and innovative banking solutions that cater to diverse customer needs. We are thrilled to extend our premium services to ensure easy access for our valued customers in these and neighboring areas. With the bank remaining focused on balancing human interaction with digitalization, this network expansion aims to foster stronger relationships with customers, recognizing the enduring value of personalized service. Our expanding network of branches and thoughtfully designed services reflect our dedication to delivering a delightful banking experience.”

With this network expansion, Sohar Islamic strengthens its remarkable network to18 branches and 4 service centers across different governorates, reinforcing its preeminent standing in offering various Shari’a-compliant services and facilities. Equipped with a team of seasoned professionals, the new branches are dedicated to delivering efficient, responsive, and personalized banking services. Each branch features 24-hour access to fully functional ATMs and CDMs, enhancing customer convenience.

Sohar Islamic continues to bring banking closer to its customers with its growing network across the nation. The new branches were strategically chosen due to the rapid development in these regions, and the bank aims to play a crucial role in raising awareness about its innovative solutions. As a progressive and customer-centric Islamic bank, Sohar Islamic leverages opportunities to positively impact economic development while helping customers make prudent financial decisions.

