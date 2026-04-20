Muscat: Reinforcing its position as a Sharia-compliant financial partner committed to sustainable expansion and responsible financial management, Sohar Islamic has launched an enhanced version of its Corporate Mobile App, purpose-built to address the evolving operational requirements of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporates across the Sultanate. The upgraded platform reflects a deliberate shift toward greater operational autonomy, empowering businesses to oversee and execute core financial functions through an integrated management interface that supports transaction initiation and instant authorization, streamlined salary payments, and centralized bill management within a secure, Sharia-compliant digital framework.

Commenting on the launch, Fahad Al Zadjali, Head of Sohar Islamic stated, “Islamic finance is grounded in disciplined governance and responsible growth. With this enhanced digital platform, we are strengthening the operational capacity of businesses that form the backbone of Oman’s economy. By integrating advanced mobile capabilities, we enable enterprises to manage financial obligations with greater clarity, control, and timeliness. Improved visibility and execution at the enterprise level support more disciplined liquidity management, stronger financial planning, and enhanced business continuity, thereby collectively contributing to a more stable and competitive economic environment.”

Commenting on the enhancement, Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, stated, “The evolution of our Corporate Mobile App reflects a broader transformation in how businesses interact with financial systems. Today’s enterprises require more than digital access, they require intelligent, secure, and scalable platforms that integrate seamlessly into their operational workflows. This enhancement is built on a resilient architecture that prioritizes real-time processing, layered security, and structured authorization frameworks, enabling businesses to execute high-value transactions with confidence from anywhere. By embedding governance-driven controls within a mobile-first infrastructure, we are not only enhancing convenience, but also strengthening operational discipline, cybersecurity readiness, and digital trust, all of which are essential for sustainable enterprise growth in an increasingly connected economy.”

Designed to match the pace of modern business, the platform supports organizations where leadership often handles cross-functional financial responsibilities beyond traditional banking hours. Through a single mobile interface, clients can initiate domestic and international transfers, process payroll, and pay utilities such as electricity, water, and telecom bills—effectively creating a centralized financial command center. Real-time visibility, secure authorization, and defined approval protocols enable senior management and signatories to validate transactions remotely, improving oversight, administrative efficiency, and cash-flow control while reducing reliance on paper-based processes.

For SMEs in particular, this streamlined digital workflow eases the administrative burden associated with growth, allowing leadership to shift focus from routine transactions to strategic priorities and long-term development. Anchored in established Sharia governance standards, the platform ensures that digital acceleration remains aligned with Islamic banking principles, while compliance-driven controls enhance transparency, traceability, risk management, and overall operational resilience.

Aligned with the bank’s “Always a Step Ahead” digital capability strategy, the platform demonstrates Sohar Islamic’s commitment to empowering SMEs as drivers of national diversification while supporting the Sultanate’s digital transformation agenda under Oman Vision 2040. As business ecosystems evolve, the bank continues to advance its Sharia-aligned digital infrastructure through disciplined innovation, reinforcing stability and contributing to structured growth and sustainable economic progress across Oman.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om