Muscat: Sohar Islamic successfully concluded its participation in the 17th Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) Summit, hosted in Muscat by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) in collaboration with the IFSB, under the theme “Islamic Finance for the Future: Breaking New Ground for Global Impact.” The three-day summit brought together senior policymakers, central bank governors, industry leaders, and representatives from intergovernmental institutions and academia from more than 40 countries, reaffirming its standing as a leading global platform for advancing dialogue, cooperation, and best practices in Islamic finance.

The summit was officially inaugurated under the patronage of H.E. Ahmed Jaafar Al Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, who highlighted the growing relevance of Islamic finance’s ethical foundations, transparency, and strong linkages to the real economy—particularly amid global economic uncertainty, rapid technological change, and climate-related risks. His remarks also underscored Oman’s steady progress in building a resilient Islamic finance sector since its introduction in 2012, supported by a robust regulatory and supervisory framework.

Commenting on Sohar Islamic’s participation, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: “Our participation in the 17th IFSB Summit reflects Sohar Islamic’s strategic intent to play an active role in shaping the next phase of growth for the Islamic financial services industry. Engaging directly with global regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders allows us to contribute to, and learn from, the evolving international discourse on resilience, sustainability, and innovation in Islamic finance. The discussions in Muscat reinforced the critical role of Islamic finance in bridging ethical principles with real economic activity, particularly at a time of global uncertainty and structural transformation. At Sohar Islamic, we remain focused on translating these global insights into robust, future-ready solutions—strengthening our Shariah-compliant offerings, advancing digital and product innovation, and supporting inclusive economic growth—while delivering long-term, sustainable value to our customers, stakeholders, and the wider economy.”

As part of its active engagement at the summit, Sohar Islamic participated in a high-level panel discussion, with Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, contributing insights on the evolving role of Islamic finance in supporting resilient and sustainable financial systems. In parallel, Sohar Islamic hosted a dedicated exhibition stall throughout the event, showcasing its range of Shariah-compliant products and services, and engaging with regional and international stakeholders to highlight its digital capabilities, customer-centric propositions, and growing role within Oman’s Islamic banking landscape.

The summit also reinforced international cooperation among IFSB member jurisdictions and showcased the Sultanate of Oman as an increasingly attractive investment destination, highlighting opportunities across priority sectors including logistics, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, tourism, and the digital economy.

Through its engagement at the summit, Sohar Islamic reaffirmed its alignment with internationally recognised Islamic finance standards and its commitment to supporting the continued growth, resilience, and global impact of the Islamic financial services industry—while contributing to Oman’s positioning as a regional hub for Islamic finance and sustainable investment.

