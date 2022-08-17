Muscat: With an inherent zeal to contribute meaningfully and enhance the lives of individuals from different sections of society, Sohar International has been at the forefront of spearheading several thoughtful corporate social responsibility campaigns with an underlying objective of supporting platforms to share knowledge. Reaffirming its role as a facilitator of socio-economic progress, the bank recently signed an agreement to sponsor the Data Academy Training Program for children at the Child Care Centre. The sponsorship, which will cover the training of 40 children at the centre for a period of 10 days.

Under the program, Sohar International’s sponsorship will enable the centre to arrange materials needed to ensure the program is conducted seamlessly and the training remains uncompromised. The training program will focus on core subjects like Programming, Arts, Science, and Math. Dedicated to providing the necessary intervention at every stage of a child's educational journey, the program will have two distinct categories to better address their varying needs. While the first category is for children in the age group of 5 to 10 years old, the second targets those from 11 to 15 years of age.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International said, “The ability to impart quality education for the masses is one of the key pillars to promote sustainable development. Having timely access to the right learning modules goes a long way - especially for children - in helping them develop their personality, explore and excel in their interest areas for sustainable growth and development. The educational sector has also been identified as one of the vital focus areas under Oman Vision 2040. At Sohar International, we exercise increased emphasis on supporting educational programs through various knowledge-sharing initiatives. As a socially responsible bank, Sohar International has invested in the long-term prosperity of the nation and will continue to lead efforts to promote an inclusive and progressive society.”

Placing immense importance on creativity, innovation, and the ability to think out of the box, the training program delivered by The Data Academy is in line with the bank’s fundamental principles. The training will be instrumental in helping instill critical thinking amongst children from an early age while improving their analytical, logical, and problem-solving skills. This will also help boost performance in other areas of learning and development while better preparing them to tackle complex real-world challenges in a data-driven future.

Dr. Abdullah Al Muniri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Data Academy, said, “We appreciate Sohar International’s efforts, its ongoing commitment to support its relationship with the society, and its interest to sponsor our training program. We look forward to continuing to cooperate with the Bank to achieve the training program objectives and create a greater impact and contribution to the socio-economic progress of the country.”

Through its various CSR efforts, Sohar International has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social causes. With an innate drive to contribute to the welfare of children, the bank has been conceptualizing, implementing, and promoting a number of social responsibility programs that enable children and youth to develop skills that will help them succeed in a competitive world.