Muscat – Sohar International, Oman’s Best Bank, is proud to announce the revamp of its Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems within the call center. This enhancement is part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional services and personalized digital experiences to its valued customers.

In addition to phone support, customers can now access the bank’s call center through various communication channels, including web chat, which will instantly address frequently asked questions. This multi-channel approach ensures that assistance is always just a click or call away, no matter where customers are. The revamped IVR system includes advanced self-service options, enabling customers to perform several tasks independently and seamlessly, saving waiting time in queues. These options include self-authentication via IVR, card activation (Credit and Prepaid Cards), PIN reset, and account balance check. Moreover, the priority of blocking cards, Mobile Banking App, and Internet Banking as protection tools to our esteemed customers. Going beyond measures, with subject matter experts dedicated to applications of retail products and services, it will make it easier for both our existing and new customers to conveniently request their preferred product/service. This empowers Sohar International’s customers to manage their banking needs at their convenience – anytime, anywhere.

“At Sohar International, we continuously strive to enhance our customer experience by leveraging the latest technology,” said Mr. Abdul Qader Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer. “The revamp of our IVR system is a testament to our dedication to providing superior, personalized services and ensuring that our customers can access the assistance they need, whenever they need it. Our focus remains on the augmentation of our customers’ experience, which constitutes a cornerstone of Sohar International’s strategy.”

The upgraded IVR system introduces a host of new features designed to streamline interactions and offer tailored services to meet the diverse needs of clientele. Sohar International’s new IVR system is meticulously designed to ensure every customer interaction is smooth and efficient, with a keen emphasis on personalized services. The structured IVR system now includes tailored call routing that categorizes customers based on their specific segments.

Understanding the unique needs of diverse clientele, Sohar International has introduced dedicated lines that cater specifically to Conventional, Islamic, and Corporate clients. This ensures that customers receive specialized assistance from representatives who are experts in their respective banking fields. Additionally, the queuing system has been upgraded to grant Sohar | Premier, Sohar | Wealth, and Sohar | First customers priority access to dedicated representatives.

Sohar International’s investment in these upgrades underscores its commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in the banking sector. These initiatives are also a reflection of the bank’s proactive approach to meeting diverse customer needs and solidifying its leadership in innovative banking solutions in Oman, driving operational efficiency, and channeling efforts toward sustainable growth.

