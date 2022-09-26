Muscat: In line with the bank’s ongoing expansion strategy aimed at increasing channels to serve and communicate with customers making banking as convenient as possible for all across the nation, Sohar International has announced the official launch of its premium, fully-equipped branch in Bousher. The facility was formally inaugurated in the presence of H.E. Yahya bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Wali of Bousher, recently with the presence of bank’s executive management.

Located in at the Taminaat Complex in Bousher’s vibrant commercial area, the new branch is set to amplify the Bank’s established presence in the wilayat. In harmony with the banking operations at all its branches, the branch will assure fast and convenient banking services through a team of responsive and qualified professionals, who are equipped to meet the varying needs of all customer segments. Besides having a dedicated Wealth Management servicing area, the branch also provides a 24-hour digital lobby with a fully functional ATM/CDM. The branch is open to welcome customers and potential customers from 8:00 am - 2:00 pm from Sunday till Thursday.

The opening ceremony began with H.E. Yahya bin Nasser Al Harrasi cutting the ribbon, accompanied by the Bank’s senior officials and a number of the Bank’s VIP customers. The guests were then taken on a short tour of the Branch and briefed on the various products and services offered by branch.

Highlighting the significance of the fully equipped branch for the Bank’s growing customer base in Bousher, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International, said, “This marks another milestone in our shared journey with customers who seek world-class banking services and aspire to make better gains. We continue to provide integrated and innovative banking solutions, while opening newer avenues that are both easy and convenient for today’s busy customers. We believe in going that extra mile to stay connected with people from different walks of life.”

Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi further added: “With the opening of the branch, we are optimizing our operations for customers who are pressed for time. It is a tactical move, one that is designed to leverage our contribution to the banking horizon with financial solutions that are tailored to meet specific requirements of our diverse clients. We have invested our resources in implementing technologically advanced products that are designed to make banking as convenient as possible for our customers across the country.”

As a bank that underlines people centricity in its day-to-day business, Sohar International has grown in stature as an Omani facility equipped to take on the world with an unwavering focus on the future. It continues to develop and implement value-added services that enhance its customer engagements and leads to long-term growth.