Muscat: In line with the bank’s digital transformation strategy to enhance digital financial inclusion, Sohar International recently announced its Free Remittance Offer. As per the campaign, retail customers can use the Sohar International mobile app to transfer money to a local account or internationally to all countries free of charge. The offer will run for an extended period of time until 31 December 2022.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International said, “Sohar International continuously monitors the prevailing market scenarios to develop value-added propositions that reserve the potential to have a meaningful impact on its customers. Keeping in mind the volatile economic climate, it is imperative that we take a holistic approach to provide solutions. The Remittance offer is just one more method for us to enhance the banking experience for our customers while supporting the broader digitalisation objectives of the nation. By removing the fees related to transferring money, especially for transfers abroad, customers can now make the most of the current exchange rates. At the same time, through this campaign, Sohar International seeks to further incentivise customers to transact through its digital channels. All of this stems from the fact that we strive to create opportunities for customers to win in every regard.”

The Sohar International mobile app acts as a seamless, secure, and convenient platform for customers to transact virtually. With several premium features and ongoing offers, it makes banking quicker, convenient, and more accessible.

Prior to the commencement of the campaign, prices for domestic transfers were between RO. 1 to RO. 3, while remittances to India involved a transaction fee of RO. 1.5 and remittances to other countries were charged RO. 5 per transaction. During the offer period, customers will no longer be able to transfer money to India through branch. Instead, they need to migrate to mobile app and utilize the free remittance offer.

Dedicated to reshaping the future of banking, Sohar International has not only been spearheading industry-leading campaigns but has also been continuously imparting digital training to its employees to ensure they reserve the knowledge to respond to different scenarios. Such people centricity has led to a motivated team who have been able to come up with innovative products and services for different customer segments.

With an all-pervasive culture of innovation, best-in-class operations, and a keen focus on contributing to the country’s socio-economic progress, Sohar International has set several new benchmarks in the industry to become the preferred financial partner in the Sultanate.