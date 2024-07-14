Muscat: Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, proudly participated in the graduation ceremony of the ‘Financial Explorer’ program organized by the College of Banking and Financial Studies. As the exclusive banking sponsor, this strategic initiative underscores Sohar International’s unwavering commitment to the socioeconomic advancement of the Sultanate and aligns seamlessly with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. Representing the bank, Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government and Private Banking Officer, attended the graduation ceremony and delivered a keynote address. Held at the College of Banking and Financial Studies premises, the ceremony was graced by the patronage of HE Dr. Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, and attended by parents, and college management and faculty.

In his speech, Mr. Khalil Al Hedaifi emphasized the importance of the program in imparting essential knowledge and skills related to financial literacy, financial technologies, and entrepreneurship. He stated, “In our ever-changing world, early education in financial concepts has become pivotal for developing financial acumen and making informed decisions about money management. At Sohar International, we continuously align with national efforts to enhance educational opportunities for our youth. By nurturing inclusive and accessible programs that focus on providing students with practical entrepreneurial skills while broadening their financial literacy, we contribute to creating a youth workforce that is empowered, inspired, and skilled to lead transformational change.”

The ‘Financial Explorer’ program marked the culmination of an intensive two-week curriculum designed to equip 60 school students from across Oman with critical skills and knowledge in financial literacy, financial technologies, and entrepreneurship. The curriculum encompassed three core themes: financial literacy, financial technologies (Fintech), and entrepreneurship. Participants also benefited from a variety of cultural and sports activities, as well as scientific visits.

Dr. Zahran bin Salem Al-Salti, Dean of the College of Banking and Financial Studies, stated, “The program aims to equip students with fundamental knowledge and skills in financial literacy, technologies, and entrepreneurship, while also instilling positive money management behaviors to enhance banking and financial culture among the young generation. We express our gratitude to Sohar International for sponsoring the program. Sohar International’s support exemplifies how public-private partnerships can drive national progress. We hope to continue this collaboration and create a long-term impact on society.”

Sohar International's steadfast support for initiatives like these underscores its unwavering commitment to advancing the nation's socio-economic development. The bank's strategic sponsorships are meticulously crafted to deeply engage with the community while delivering exceptional value to its members. Previously, Sohar International has consistently extended its support to diverse knowledge-sharing platforms and programs facilitated by various organizations.

