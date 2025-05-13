General Assembly (GA), a pioneer in tech education and career transformation, and Brinc, a globally recognized venture accelerator renowned for nurturing groundbreaking startups, are joining forces to build a stronger tech community in Bahrain. Today, both entities proudly announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), solidifying their intent to work together on key initiatives. This partnership signifies a shared commitment to fostering entrepreneurial dynamism and driving technological progress in Bahrain. This collaboration embodies a purposeful initiative to directly address pivotal requirements within Bahrain's rapidly expanding tech sector. By capitalizing on General Assembly's demonstrated aptitude for developing highly competent individuals– particularly in crucial domains like software engineering, user experience (UX) design, and data analytics – and seamlessly integrating this talent pool with Brinc well-established ecosystem for guiding early stage businesses, the partnership seeks to accelerate the pace of innovation and entrepreneurial activity dramatically. This carefully considered alignment will empower Bahraini individuals to make significant contributions to the evolving digital economy and furnish startups with a distinct competitive advantage through ensured access to qualified personnel and a nurturing environment conducive to sustained growth.

This strategic alliance merges GA's established proficiency in cultivating sought-after tech capabilities with Brinc's robust framework and resources designed to propel early-stage ventures forward. The core objective is to forge a strong and sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals while simultaneously equipping startups with the essential tools and support needed to truly excel. The partnership will also provide startup founders with the tech skills and mentorship they need to succeed.

According to Ahlam Oun, Director of General Assembly, "We are incredibly enthusiastic about this new chapter with Brinc. Our focus has always been on laying the groundwork for a thriving tech talent base in Bahrain, particularly in areas like software engineering, UX design, and data analytics. This agreement is all about creating a powerful synergy, aligning our efforts with Brinc to unlock fresh opportunities in the tech landscape, and ultimately fueling technological progress by generating both job prospects and avenues for professional development, while also fostering the growth of innovative new companies."

Husain Haji, Managing Director, Brinc MENA, stated, "Signing this agreement with General Assembly Bahrain is a truly exciting moment. Brinc and General Assembly, working in tandem, are vital to the health and success of Bahrain's startup and tech ecosystem. We're connecting the dots – startups need skilled tech professionals, and those professionals, after refining their skills with General Assembly, need a place to put their talents to work. This partnership unlocks a wealth of opportunities and showcases the incredible potential that Bahrain offers."

Since its inception in 2014, Brinc has made significant strides in accelerating a wide range of innovative solutions across different verticals, including Web3, AI, Energy and Sustainability, and Logistics. Its programs provide funding, mentorship, and resources to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses effectively.

In the MENA region, Brinc runs the highly successful and national-led Mashroo3i Program with The Labour Fund (Tamkeen), designed for passion-driven, aspiring Bahraini entrepreneurs with a viable business idea. As part of the new MoU with General Assembly, Brinc will now gain access to GA’s extensive global network of mentors and trainers, enhancing the depth of expertise available to Mashroo3i participants. In turn, General Assembly will benefit from direct engagement with Brinc’s dynamic startup pipeline, offering GA’s students and graduates meaningful opportunities for collaboration, internships, and talent placement within Bahrain’s thriving startup ecosystem. This expanded collaboration strengthens both organizations’ ability to nurture innovation, talent, and entrepreneurship in Bahrain.

This partnership marks a significant step forward for Bahrain's tech ecosystem and promises a future of innovation and growth.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses in software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, General Assembly Bahrain aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcomes rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.

ABOUT BRINC

Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 15+ multidisciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries. Accelerating startups focused on climate tech, CDR, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, web3, connected hardware, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), Brinc’s mission is to create a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future. Brinc also announced plans to raise a series of venture funds to support high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities. Brinc further supports corporations with distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies, and venture capital as a service. Global corporations (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government organizations (Hong Kong Science Park, NEOM, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), tertiary institutions (HK City University, National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands, The Sandbox), and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB, Hatcher+) have all run programs with Brinc.

Learn more: brinc.io