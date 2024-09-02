Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Softlogic Holding MEA, a leading conglomerate, and Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE (“Daikin”), a global leader in air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding their market presence and establishing leadership in the highly competitive UAE commercial air conditioning sector.

The partnership is formed amidst a booming commercial air conditioning market in the UAE, valued at over $650 million due to a surge in real estate developments. Softlogic and Daikin aim to capitalize on this growth by deploying robust marketing and sales strategies. The objective is to leverage the rising demand and enhance their market presence effectively.

Softlogic Holdings PLC, known for its dynamic leadership in sectors such as ICT, healthcare, retail, financial services, automobiles, and leisure, brings its robust project management capabilities to the partnership. Daikin Middle East and Africa, based in Jebel Ali, Dubai, UAE, is renowned for its advanced HVAC-R technology and high-quality products, making this alliance a strong combination of expertise and innovation.

Ashok Pathirage, Chairman of Softlogic Group, shared his excitement about the new partnership: “We are thrilled about the potential and opportunities this collaboration with Daikin presents. Today’s agreement marks a significant milestone in Softlogic’s expansion strategy within the region. We are optimistic about the future of the commercial air-conditioning and chillers market in the UAE and believe that our expertise in project management and retail sales, combined with Daikin’s innovative technology and premium products, will drive success for both companies.”

Samer Alawiah, Managing Director of Daikin UAE, highlighted the pivotal role of this strategic partnership: “Our collaboration with Softlogic aligns with Daikin’s overarching goal of bringing innovative HVAC solutions closer to customers worldwide. By combining Daikin’s advanced HVAC technology with Softlogic’s market expertise, we are well-positioned to drive substantial growth and achieve our shared objectives. This partnership not only strengthens our presence in the UAE but also sets a new standard for excellence in the commercial air conditioning industry.”

Mohammed Rizvi, Director | CEO of Softlogic Holdings MEA, highlighted the significance of the alliance: “This partnership marks a bold step forward for both Daikin and Softlogic in the Middle East. Together, we are not just entering the UAE market—we are setting a new standard of excellence. Our combined expertise and innovative approach will position us as leaders in the commercial air conditioning and chillers market, delivering unmatched solutions and value to our customers.”

Dipendu Goon, Director of Commercial & Projects at Softlogic Holdings MEA, added: “The UAE's construction industry is rapidly evolving, creating unprecedented opportunities in the commercial air conditioning sector. Our focus is on delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest standards of efficiency and reliability. At Softlogic, we are committed to providing customized, sustainable project solutions for commercial air conditioning, ensuring our clients receive nothing short of excellence.”

This partnership underscores the shared commitment of Softlogic and Daikin to driving innovation and excellence in the commercial air conditioning market, positioning both companies for significant growth and success in the UAE.

