Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, is proud to announce its newest client win with the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) in Abu Dhabi, further cementing the agency’s reputation as a trusted partner for digital transformation within the public sector.

Effective 1st April 2025, SOCIALEYEZ was appointed as the official creative agency for DGE, including its sub-accounts TAMM and MAWAHEB. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the agency’s expansion, reinforcing its growing presence and operational strength in the capital.

As part of this strategic partnership, SOCIALEYEZ is managing the Department’s entire digital presence – from social media management and strategic campaign planning to high-end content production, creative direction and website development.

“This win is a major step forward in our expansion journey,” said Tarek Esper, Managing Director of SOCIALEYEZ. “Being entrusted by DGE and its sub-entities is a testament to our commitment to delivering meaningful, data-driven work that drives real impact. It also reflects our ability to lead large-scale digital transformation efforts across government platforms.”

The partnership aligns with SOCIALEYEZ’s mission to support visionary government-led initiatives and enhance public sector communication across the UAE. Already trusted by some of the most influential public and private entities in the region, SOCIALEYEZ continues to lead in delivering integrated digital solutions that shape the future of citizen engagement.

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, combining creative storytelling with a clear strategic vision to transform challenges into actionable solutions. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, SOCIALEYEZ helps its partners achieve tangible goals. Its philosophy, "Create No Matter What," drives the team to bring bold ideas to life, consistently delivering real results. With a dedicated in-house team offering end-to-end services - from ideation to execution - SOCIALEYEZ ensures every project drives meaningful and transformative outcomes across industries.