Increasing social media engagement, creating content to motivate, inspire and empower, and showcasing the diversity of the athletes was paramount to the digital strategy for the 10th edition of the popular sporting tournament

Dubai – United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading digital agency has further underpinned its commitment to producing powerful and meaningful social media content for sporting events in the region through its latest partnership with the Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament.

Undertaking all social media production, content creation, creative development, conceptualisation and overall social media management for the tournament, SOCIALEYEZ pulled out all the stops to ensure the 10th edition of the 19-day sporting event was a huge success.

Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and is held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai.

This year’s edition ran from 21 March to 10 April and featured eight categories: padel tennis, running, cycling, volleyball, wheelchair basketball, fencing, archery and jiu-jitsu. Attracting more than 5,000 participants from 103 different nationalities, it was watched by more than 40,000 spectators.

SOCIALEYEZ managed the social media presence, attracting a raft of new fans and supporters using dynamic content including reels, videos and interviews before, during and after the event.

The impact organically resulted in 403 thousand views across Instagram, along with a reach of 240 thousand and 290 thousand impressions.

Tarek Esper, Managing Director at SOCIALEYEZ, said: “We were delighted to be a part of NAS Sports Tournament 2023 and to be given the opportunity to showcase such a major event to the world through social media. Our overall aim was to create an inspiring, motivating and empowering visual that highlighted the achievements of the participants in the tournament. We used a variety of methods to engage our audiences, and the stats in terms of views and reach show that we managed to capture the excitement both on and off the sports field in a truly valuable way. At SOCIALEYEZ, we love working on these huge events, especially ones which see people come together through a love of sport.”

The Middle East’s leading digital agency, SOCIALEYEZ, is powered by a team of highly skilled and experienced strategists and content creators, adept at boosting engagement for a number of clients such as Du, Canon, RTA, DP World, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Future Foundation. More information can be found at https://social-eyez.com/.

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is a digital engagement agency whose core purpose is to empower organisations to build more meaningful relationships with their target audience. By combining an understanding of client objectives with an understanding of user behavior, SOCIALEYEZ implements digital engagement strategies that increase the level and quality of engagement.

To schedule an interview, or for further information please contact Brazen MENA

E: SOCIALEYEZ@brazenmena.com