Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading digital agency, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey by securing a contract with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. This marks the addition of the company's eighth ministry within the UAE, further solidifying its presence and expertise in managing governmental accounts.

Since its inception, SOCIALEYEZ has provided innovative and effective social media solutions. The growing portfolio of UAE ministries stands as a testament to the company's commitment to excellence. The team at SOCIALEYEZ has consistently delivered outstanding results across various government sectors, making it a trusted partner in the realm of social media and digital communication.

This announcement comes as a celebration of SOCIALEYEZ's expanding portfolio and the trust that the UAE government places in the company. Winning the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology account in April 2024 is a significant achievement for SOCIALEYEZ.

The team has already begun working diligently on launching a comprehensive strategy for the Ministry. A key highlight of these efforts was the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) event held in May 2024. The team took charge of the pre-event creative direction and content creation, which involved producing success story videos, crafting engaging creatives and tailoring content to each aspect of the event.

During the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) event, SOCIALEYEZ managed on-ground social media coverage, including live stories, video production, interviews and session coverage ensuring real-time engagement and comprehensive coverage of the event. The ongoing partnership with the Ministry includes a retainer for always-on social media strategy, management, content creation, video production, event coverage and analysis.

"Our team at SOCIALEYEZ is honoured to partner with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology," said Hagar Mahmoud, Head of Social at SOCIALEYEZ. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE's vision for innovation and development. We look forward to leveraging our expertise in social media and digital communication to drive impactful results and create meaningful engagement for the Ministry."

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is a digital engagement agency whose core purpose is to empower organisations to build more meaningful relationships with their target audience. By combining an understanding of client objectives with an understanding of user behavior, SOCIALEYEZ implements digital engagement strategies that increase the level and quality of engagement.