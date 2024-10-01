Riyadh: The Social Development Bank (SDB) successfully concluded the fifth edition of "Souq Al Dar" event, held under the theme "Al Amariyah flourishes", in the Al Amariyah area of Diriyah. The event, held from September 26 to 29, was a resounding success, attracting more than 13,000 visitors over the four days. The high turnout highlighted the community's strong interest and positive engagement, solidifying "Souq Al Dar" as a key platform for supporting productive families and showcasing Saudi cultural heritage.

More than 300 productive families from across the Kingdom participated, offering a diverse array of products that reflected the richness of Saudi craftsmanship and traditions. The exhibits included traditional fashion, artisanal handicrafts, local cuisine, and artistic creations such as embroidery and ceramics, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to experience the depth of Saudi culture.

Throughout the event, various sections and activities captured the interest of attendees. Visitors experienced an exceptional display of heritage products, reflecting the richness of Saudi culture. Local entrepreneurs displayed their creativity and skill through handcrafted items, while interactive workshops allowed participants to engage in traditional crafts like pottery, embroidery, and leatherwork. The event also featured lively performances of traditional music and dance, adding to the festive atmosphere. Additionally, visitors enjoyed a blend of visual arts exhibitions and the opportunity to savor authentic Saudi cuisine, creating a well-rounded cultural experience.

"Souq Al Dar" aligns with the Social Development Bank's broader vision to create a productive and vibrant society, moving from a pastoral to a productive economy. The event reflects SDB’s strategy of supporting self-employment and entrepreneurship by providing aspiring business owners with the resources they need to grow and develop their enterprises. This, in turn, contributes to the creation of new job opportunities and enhances their contribution to the Kingdom’s GDP.

About the Social Development Bank:

SDB has been a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's development since its establishment in 1971. Over the years, SDB has evolved into one of the nation’s most influential development institutions, playing a vital role in both social and economic progress.

SDB offers a comprehensive range of financial and non-financial services, including savings awareness programs, capacity-building initiatives, and workshops for entrepreneurs, small and emerging business owners. These programs aim to empower individuals and enhance productivity by fostering broader economic participation. Through these efforts, SDB strives to support comprehensive and sustainable development, contributing to a vibrant and productive society. For more information, visit https://www.sdb.gov.sa/ar/.